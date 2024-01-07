Let's Rock! Playoff time begins now for the Houston Texans

The Texans are not only back in the playoffs but they can hang another AFC South Championship banner.

Back in training camp I joked that I might lobby for a banner if the Texans could just make the 'In the hunt' category in the December TV

playoff graphics. Almost a year ago, DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach. He and Nick Caserio went to work to acquire a great mix of free agents at every position group. Then, draft weekend was a nuclear blast of excitement with the acquisition of C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson in the first round.

The vibe was there. Would the results match?

There's no question that this is already an unforgettable ride. The adrenaline and excitement are at a level we haven't seen in over a decade, maybe ever.

H-Town is on fire for the Texans. The way it should be. Ryans said in his post-game locker room speech "It starts over now."

He's right. It's a new season already. Playoff time in Houston.