VanderBlog: The Goat, the ROYS and a COTY Rant 

He's in – so I don't need to sell you on why he deserves this.

I will just point out a couple of key facts on why Andre Johnson is a Hall of Famer and why it probably shouldn't have even taken this long.

For a five-year period from '06-'10, Johnson was first in the league in either yards per game, yards on the season or receptions. That's FIVE consecutive years!!!

In seven of eight years (he missed portions of 2011) he was top three in at least one of those categories.

Case closed.

Now to the sentimental part.

Because I was the Voice of the Miami Hurricanes from '99-'01, I got to call 200 of Andre Johnson's 234 games as a college and pro receiver.

The night he put up 199 receiving yards in the 2001 National Championship game was one of the best performances in a title tilt in college history.

That was my last game for the Hurricanes. He would play one more year with the Canes while the Texans were in their inaugural season. He was drafted in '03. Ten years later he'd register the best two-game stretch for a receiver in NFL history, with monster games against Jacksonville and Detroit.

I'd like to think that, in addition to being the ultimate honor for Andre, this induction serves as huge recognition for those Texans teams from the 00's and early teens. They didn't win a title, but they can share in this.