Victory Monday morning hits differently today | Daily Brew

I don't know about you, but I've been feeling fantastic since late Saturday night.

The Texans beat the Colts to earn a playoff bid, and the postgame press conferences and locker room interviews with the players were a lot of fun. The plane ride home was a happy one. The sleep was restful, and I woke up just in time to watch the Titans steadily dismantle the Jaguars to deliver the AFC South title to the Texans.

Then, I woke up to see the news about a slew of franchises making changes at the General Manager and Head Coach positions. No need for any of that here. Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans are taking care of business just fine, thank you.