Victory Monday morning hits differently today | Daily Brew

Jan 08, 2024 at 10:59 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewMonday

I don't know about you, but I've been feeling fantastic since late Saturday night. 

The Texans beat the Colts to earn a playoff bid, and the postgame press conferences and locker room interviews with the players were a lot of fun. The plane ride home was a happy one. The sleep was restful, and I woke up just in time to watch the Titans steadily dismantle the Jaguars to deliver the AFC South title to the Texans. 

Then, I woke up to see the news about a slew of franchises making changes at the General Manager and Head Coach positions. No need for any of that here. Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans are taking care of business just fine, thank you.

So let's uncap the geyser of content to consider, and start with the most-read item currently on HoustonTexans.com, which is the news about the **Texans winning the AFC South** yesterday because of the Jags loss.

Because the Texans won the division, they host a playoff game. **They'll welcome the Cleveland Browns** back to NRG Stadium this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The **plane ride home** from Indianapolis was a joyous one.

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer is **ready to rock**.

But back to the win...Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris **broke down the big plays**.

Speaking of big plays, the first offensive one from scrimmage for the Texans was huge. Joshua Koch wrote about it **here**.

Nico Collins **had himself a NIGHT**. Nine catches for 195 yards and the 75-yard score to start it all off. 

C.J. Stroud continues to shine and **he put the finishing touches** on a season that'll surely win him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Related Content

news

Horseshoe Hunting | Daily Brew

Here it is! The 2023 season's date with destiny!
news

Pro Bowl snubs & The Time is Now | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans had one Pro Bowl selection in left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and a slew of snubs. Also, the buildup for Saturday night continues.
news

In the thick of it all | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are in the middle of game week preparation for their Week 18 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Stroud Talk, Titans Part II | Daily Brew

Watching C.J. Stroud at the podium on Thursday – my blood pressure went down. I moved into a calm, meditative state of peace. 
news

Compelling reasons for Andre Johnson in the Hall & Stroud's back | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans welcomed some important faces back to the practice field, and Andre Johnson's now a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. Again.
news

Welcome back K-Jack: Kareem Jackson re-joins Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans reunited with safety Kareem Jackson on Tuesday. The 2010 first round pick was claimed off waivers from the Broncos. 
news

Hunting for a Win | Daily Brew

I was in my living room Christmas Eve and there it was – a playoff picture graphic on Sunday Night Football, complete with the Texans in the 'In the hunt' column.
news

Cleveland, Caserio and the Best Christmas Eggnog | Daily Brew

A little over a year ago, the Texans hosted the Cleveland Browns. The QB match-up was Kyle Allen for the Texans vs. Deshaun Watson for Cleveland. 
news

The latest on C.J. Stroud, a cinematic treatment & awards | Daily Brew

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, and the win at Tennessee got the cinematic treatment from the Texans TV crew.
news

Additions, the playoff picture and questions answered | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans hit the practice field today to get set for the Browns. There's been an addition to the squad, too. 
news

One Game at a Time (Sort of) | Daily Brew

Shhh, don't tell Coach Ryans, Nick Caserio or any of the players I'm doing this - but I'm checking out the playoff picture and (gasp) looking ahead.
Advertising