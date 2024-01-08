Victory Monday morning hits differently today | Daily Brew

I don't know about you, but I've been feeling fantastic since late Saturday night.
The Texans beat the Colts to earn a playoff bid, and the postgame press conferences and locker room interviews with the players were a lot of fun. The plane ride home was a happy one. The sleep was restful, and I woke up just in time to watch the Titans steadily dismantle the Jaguars to deliver the AFC South title to the Texans.
Then, I woke up to see the news about a slew of franchises making changes at the General Manager and Head Coach positions. No need for any of that here. Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans are taking care of business just fine, thank you.
So let's uncap the geyser of content to consider, and start with the most-read item currently on HoustonTexans.com, which is the news about the **Texans winning the AFC South** yesterday because of the Jags loss.
Because the Texans won the division, they host a playoff game. **They'll welcome the Cleveland Browns** back to NRG Stadium this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
The **plane ride home** from Indianapolis was a joyous one.
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer is **ready to rock**.
But back to the win...Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris **broke down the big plays**.
Speaking of big plays, the first offensive one from scrimmage for the Texans was huge. Joshua Koch wrote about it **here**.
Nico Collins **had himself a NIGHT**. Nine catches for 195 yards and the 75-yard score to start it all off.
C.J. Stroud continues to shine and **he put the finishing touches** on a season that'll surely win him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.