Week 13 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Dec 02, 2022 at 03:34 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

It's time for the Cleveland Browns to come to NRG Stadium, featuring a couple of high profile former Texans. Let's dive into my weekly Daily Brew: By the Numbers. Let's GO!

31 - In his only performance here at NRG Stadium, Browns RB Nick Chubb ran for just 31 yards as a rookie in 2018. Here's hoping for a similar performance from the Browns great Pro Bowl RB.

94.5 - Chubb is third in the NFL averaging just under 100 yards per game on the ground.

71.6 - Texans RB Dameon Pierce is now ninth in the league with just under 72 yards per game on the ground. There are just seven RBs (and Bears QB Justin Fields) ahead of Pierce, including Chubb.

32.8 - The Browns complementary RB Kareem Hunt is averaging a career low yards per game (when he has played ½ a season or more). In the matchup against the Texans last year, Hunt had 51 yards on 13 carries.

343 - The Texans have unfortunately gone 343 days without winning a game at home. The last win at home was on December 26th, 2021 against the Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers.

41 - The Texans scored more points (41) that day against the Chargers than at any time dating back to the win over Detroit on Thanksgiving 2020.

700 - The last time that Browns QB Deshaun Watson took a snap in a regular season game, it was nearly two years ago in the 2020 finale against Tennessee in a Texans heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Titans - 700 days ago.

1,429 - Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney was the Texans first overall pick in 2014 and played for the Texans for the first five years of his career. His last game at NRG Stadium came in a playoff loss to the Colts at the end of that season. Although the Texans have played Clowney a handful of times over the last three seasons, he's never played back at NRG Stadium since that 2018 playoff game.

4 - In last year's contest, the Browns had seven non-RBs catch passes from Baker Mayfield, but only four are projected to start/play against the Texans on Sunday. TE David Njoku (and he's dealing with a knee injury), fellow TE Harrison Bryant, Weapon X Demetric Felton and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns no longer have Austin Hooper (leading receiver in the game last year), Jarvis Landry and Hollywood Higgins.

0 - The Texans have no ball carriers that registered positive yards from last year's game. The only Texan still on the roster that carried the ball was QB Davis Mills (who picked up -2 yards). Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Tyrod Taylor and Phillip Lindsay combined to carry the ball 26 times in the week two matchup last season.

3 - I've been doing the Harris 100 since 2014 and there will be three overall Harris 100 number one overall prospects in this game - 2014 - Clowney, 2016 - Laremy Tunsil and 2017 - Myles Garrett.

Alright, that's going to do it for my Daily Brew - see you on Sunday!!

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans next home game vs. the Cleveland Browns here.

📸 | First look at the Houston Texans 2022 My Cause My Cleats

On Sunday, the Houston Texans will be joining players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, 50 Texans players will be participating in My Cause My Cleats.

Find the complete list of players and their causes here.

TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes
1 / 52

TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes

TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes
2 / 52

TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes

OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids
3 / 52

OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids

OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids
4 / 52

OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids

OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying
5 / 52

OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying

OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying
6 / 52

OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying

LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund
7 / 52

LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund

LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund
8 / 52

LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund

RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation
9 / 52

RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation

RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation
10 / 52

RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation

LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
11 / 52

LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
12 / 52

LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative
13 / 52

LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative

LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative
14 / 52

LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative

DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks, in support of his brother
15 / 52

DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks, in support of his brother

DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks, in support of his brother
16 / 52

DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks, in support of his brother

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee, in support of his brother
17 / 52

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee, in support of his brother

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee, in support of his brother
18 / 52

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee, in support of his brother

RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association
19 / 52

RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association

RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association
20 / 52

RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association

LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society, in support of a friend battling cancer
21 / 52

LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society, in support of a friend battling cancer

LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society, in support of a friend battling cancer
22 / 52

LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society, in support of a friend battling cancer

DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
23 / 52

DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
24 / 52

DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House
25 / 52

QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House

QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House
26 / 52

QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House

LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates
27 / 52

LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates

LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates
28 / 52

LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates

K Ka'imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup
29 / 52

K Ka'imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup

K Ka'imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup
30 / 52

K Ka'imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup

DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation
31 / 52

DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation

DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation
32 / 52

DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation

QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU
33 / 52

QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU

QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU
34 / 52

QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation
35 / 52

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation
36 / 52

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation

LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation
37 / 52

LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation

LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation
38 / 52

LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas
39 / 52

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas
40 / 52

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas

DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society
41 / 52

DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society

DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society
42 / 52

DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society

OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness, in support of Mikah Carney who is battling leukemia for the second time
43 / 52

OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness, in support of Mikah Carney who is battling leukemia for the second time

OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness, in support of Mikah Carney who is battling leukemia for the second time
44 / 52

OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness, in support of Mikah Carney who is battling leukemia for the second time

RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation
45 / 52

RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation

RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation
46 / 52

RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation

DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), in support of a family friend that has bone cancer
47 / 52

DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), in support of a family friend that has bone cancer

DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), in support of a family friend that has bone cancer
48 / 52

DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), in support of a family friend that has bone cancer

OL Tytus Howard - YMCA
49 / 52

OL Tytus Howard - YMCA

OL Tytus Howard - YMCA
50 / 52

OL Tytus Howard - YMCA

DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
51 / 52

DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
52 / 52

DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week in Review | Deshaun Watson returns, OL trick plays and more

After serving his 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland Browns debut in the stadium where he last played, exactly 700 days later.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 4th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Cleveland Browns | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans sideline analyst John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans Week 13 opponent, the Cleveland Browns.

news

What motivates Laremy Tunsil? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil discusses what drives him to be the best left tackle in the NFL.

news

Kyle Allen prepares to face former teammate Myles Garrett | Daily Brew

Sunday's game will be a Texas A&M reunion on Sunday when Houston Texans QB Kyle Allen faces his former teammate, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.

news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them.

news

Texans WRs honoring John Metchie III during My Cause My Cleats | Daily Brew

This year's My Cause My Cleats program hits a little differently for the Texans wide receivers, who will be supporting teammates John Metchie III in his fight against leukemia.

news

Four takeaways from Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the media following Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Dolphins Week 12 matchup.

news

Comeback Comes Up Short | Booth Bites

The Houston Texans comeback against the Miami Dolphins came up short despite scoring 15 unanswered after halftime in Week 12.

news

Rapid Reactions: Kyle Allen, Texans spark too late in 30-15 loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fell 30-15 to the Miami Dolphins in a game in two lopsided halves of football.

Advertising