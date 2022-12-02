Week 13 by the numbers | Daily Brew

It's time for the Cleveland Browns to come to NRG Stadium, featuring a couple of high profile former Texans. Let's dive into my weekly Daily Brew: By the Numbers. Let's GO!

31 - In his only performance here at NRG Stadium, Browns RB Nick Chubb ran for just 31 yards as a rookie in 2018. Here's hoping for a similar performance from the Browns great Pro Bowl RB.

94.5 - Chubb is third in the NFL averaging just under 100 yards per game on the ground.

71.6 - Texans RB Dameon Pierce is now ninth in the league with just under 72 yards per game on the ground. There are just seven RBs (and Bears QB Justin Fields) ahead of Pierce, including Chubb.

32.8 - The Browns complementary RB Kareem Hunt is averaging a career low yards per game (when he has played ½ a season or more). In the matchup against the Texans last year, Hunt had 51 yards on 13 carries.

343 - The Texans have unfortunately gone 343 days without winning a game at home. The last win at home was on December 26th, 2021 against the Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers.

41 - The Texans scored more points (41) that day against the Chargers than at any time dating back to the win over Detroit on Thanksgiving 2020.

700 - The last time that Browns QB Deshaun Watson took a snap in a regular season game, it was nearly two years ago in the 2020 finale against Tennessee in a Texans heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Titans - 700 days ago.

1,429 - Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney was the Texans first overall pick in 2014 and played for the Texans for the first five years of his career. His last game at NRG Stadium came in a playoff loss to the Colts at the end of that season. Although the Texans have played Clowney a handful of times over the last three seasons, he's never played back at NRG Stadium since that 2018 playoff game.

4 - In last year's contest, the Browns had seven non-RBs catch passes from Baker Mayfield, but only four are projected to start/play against the Texans on Sunday. TE David Njoku (and he's dealing with a knee injury), fellow TE Harrison Bryant, Weapon X Demetric Felton and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns no longer have Austin Hooper (leading receiver in the game last year), Jarvis Landry and Hollywood Higgins.

0 - The Texans have no ball carriers that registered positive yards from last year's game. The only Texan still on the roster that carried the ball was QB Davis Mills (who picked up -2 yards). Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Tyrod Taylor and Phillip Lindsay combined to carry the ball 26 times in the week two matchup last season.

3 - I've been doing the Harris 100 since 2014 and there will be three overall Harris 100 number one overall prospects in this game - 2014 - Clowney, 2016 - Laremy Tunsil and 2017 - Myles Garrett.

Alright, that's going to do it for my Daily Brew - see you on Sunday!!