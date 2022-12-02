Week in Review | Deshaun Watson returns, OL trick plays and more

The Houston Texans are back at home this Sunday for their Week 13 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. After serving his 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson makes his Browns debut in the stadium where he last played, exactly 700 days later.
700 days earlier…
The last time Watson took the field, the Texans lost 41-38 to the Tennessee Titans on January 3, 2021. The only players remaining on Houston's roster from that game are: LS Jon Weeks, K Ka'imi Fairbairn, TE Jordan Akins, WR Brandin Cooks, OL Charlie Heck, DB Jonathan Owens and Jonathan Greenard (currently on Reserve/Injured). Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard were also on the 2020 Texans roster but were injured and did not play in the regular season finale.
700 days later…
Watson will face a Texans team with a vastly different roster, but several of the players have faced him with big games in the past:
Week 4, 2019 Carolina Panthers 16, Texans 10
Starting for an injured Cam Newton, Kyle Allen led the Panthers to a win, completing 24-of-34 passes for 232 yards. Mario Addison sacked Watson twice and added two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
Wild Card, 2019 Buffalo Bills 19, Texans 22
In the Texans last playoff win, Jerry Hughes started for the Bills at DE. He finished with statistically the best postseason performance of his career with highs in sacks (3.0), tackles for loss (3), tackles (4) and four quarterback hits.
Visions of Sugar Bowls dance in his head
Laremy Tunsil may have missed a two-point conversion on Sunday at Miami, but he hopes that's not the end of his career as a receiver.
"The play didn't go as planned," Tunsil said. "The defensive lineman actually ran the route with me, so I had to turn around and like, do like a little back shoulder throw. It was a difficult it was a difficult throw and catch. But, you know, I dropped it."
During his final game at Ole Miss, Tunsil caught a touchdown pass in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma State. Technically, it was a touchdown run since the pass was a backwards lateral.
"We've been having that play in college, we've been having that play since my freshman year to throw me that ball," Tunsil said.
On Sunday, Tunsil will get a rematch with Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.
Here's how Tunsil fared the last time around in Week 2 of the 2021 season:
Sunday's kickoff against the Browns is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.
For My Cause My Cleats 2022, Houston Texans wide receivers will be supporting teammate John Metchie III who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. The group surprised the rookie wide receiver this week with their custom orange cleats, orange being the color representing leukemia awareness.
