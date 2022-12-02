Week in Review | Deshaun Watson returns, OL trick plays and more

Dec 02, 2022 at 02:38 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans are back at home this Sunday for their Week 13 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. After serving his 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson makes his Browns debut in the stadium where he last played, exactly 700 days later.

700 days earlier…

The last time Watson took the field, the Texans lost 41-38 to the Tennessee Titans on January 3, 2021. The only players remaining on Houston's roster from that game are: LS Jon Weeks, K Ka'imi Fairbairn, TE Jordan Akins, WR Brandin Cooks, OL Charlie Heck, DB Jonathan Owens and Jonathan Greenard (currently on Reserve/Injured). Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard were also on the 2020 Texans roster but were injured and did not play in the regular season finale.

700 days later…

Watson will face a Texans team with a vastly different roster, but several of the players have faced him with big games in the past:

Week 4, 2019 Carolina Panthers 16, Texans 10

Starting for an injured Cam Newton, Kyle Allen led the Panthers to a win, completing 24-of-34 passes for 232 yards. Mario Addison sacked Watson twice and added two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Wild Card, 2019 Buffalo Bills 19, Texans 22

In the Texans last playoff win, Jerry Hughes started for the Bills at DE. He finished with statistically the best postseason performance of his career with highs in sacks (3.0), tackles for loss (3), tackles (4) and four quarterback hits.

Visions of Sugar Bowls dance in his head

Laremy Tunsil may have missed a two-point conversion on Sunday at Miami, but he hopes that's not the end of his career as a receiver.

"The play didn't go as planned," Tunsil said. "The defensive lineman actually ran the route with me, so I had to turn around and like, do like a little back shoulder throw. It was a difficult it was a difficult throw and catch. But, you know, I dropped it."

During his final game at Ole Miss, Tunsil caught a touchdown pass in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma State. Technically, it was a touchdown run since the pass was a backwards lateral.

"We've been having that play in college, we've been having that play since my freshman year to throw me that ball," Tunsil said.

On Sunday, Tunsil will get a rematch with Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

Here's how Tunsil fared the last time around in Week 2 of the 2021 season:

Sunday's kickoff against the Browns is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans next home game vs. the Cleveland Browns here.

📸 | My Cause My Cleats in honor of John Metchie III

For My Cause My Cleats 2022, Houston Texans wide receivers will be supporting teammate John Metchie III who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. The group surprised the rookie wide receiver this week with their custom orange cleats, orange being the color representing leukemia awareness.

Read more about the cleats here.

ZT1_0748
1 / 19
Fellow rookies DB Jalen Pitre, DL Thomas Booker, LB Christian Harris and WR Johnny Johnson III
2 / 19

Fellow rookies DB Jalen Pitre, DL Thomas Booker, LB Christian Harris and WR Johnny Johnson III

2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0012
3 / 19
2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0006
4 / 19
Wide Receivers Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Ben McDaniels - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
5 / 19

Wide Receivers Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Ben McDaniels - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0005
6 / 19
WR Brandin Cooks
7 / 19

WR Brandin Cooks

LB Christian Harris
8 / 19

LB Christian Harris

2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0017
9 / 19
DB Jalen Pitre
10 / 19

DB Jalen Pitre

WR Jalen Camp
11 / 19

WR Jalen Camp

2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0016
12 / 19
WR Johnny Johnson III
13 / 19

WR Johnny Johnson III

2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0007
14 / 19
DL Thomas Booker
15 / 19

DL Thomas Booker

2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0001
16 / 19
WR Davion Davis
17 / 19

WR Davion Davis

2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0004
18 / 19
2022_1125_CD_MCMC_Metchie&Recievers_0003
19 / 19
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 13 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans sideline analyst John Harris breaks down the Cleveland Browns.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 4th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Cleveland Browns | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans sideline analyst John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans Week 13 opponent, the Cleveland Browns.

news

What motivates Laremy Tunsil? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil discusses what drives him to be the best left tackle in the NFL.

news

Kyle Allen prepares to face former teammate Myles Garrett | Daily Brew

Sunday's game will be a Texas A&M reunion on Sunday when Houston Texans QB Kyle Allen faces his former teammate, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.

news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them.

news

Texans WRs honoring John Metchie III during My Cause My Cleats | Daily Brew

This year's My Cause My Cleats program hits a little differently for the Texans wide receivers, who will be supporting teammates John Metchie III in his fight against leukemia.

news

Four takeaways from Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the media following Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Dolphins Week 12 matchup.

news

Comeback Comes Up Short | Booth Bites

The Houston Texans comeback against the Miami Dolphins came up short despite scoring 15 unanswered after halftime in Week 12.

news

Rapid Reactions: Kyle Allen, Texans spark too late in 30-15 loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fell 30-15 to the Miami Dolphins in a game in two lopsided halves of football.

Advertising