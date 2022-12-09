Week in Review | Houston vs. Dallas, players getting shoutouts, Alief roots

Dec 09, 2022 at 03:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans will travel to Dallas to face their intrastate rival, the Cowboys in Week 14 for just the sixth meeting in franchise history.

A little history:

Each team split an overtime win in the last two meetings. The Texans beat the Cowboys 19-16 in overtime at NRG Stadium Week 4 of the 2018 season to kick start a nine-game win streak.

The last time these two teams played at AT&T Stadium was Week 5 of the 2014 season. Arian Foster had a spectacular performance, 23 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns that day. QB Tony Romo led Dallas to a 20-17 overtime win, but not before having to deploy a silent count because the Traveling Texans fans were so deafeningly loud the ENTIRE GAME.

Big shoutouts

A few players got some big shoutouts this week:

1. Jalen Pitre

Peter King wrote this blurb about Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre in his weekly Football Morning in America column:

From Peter King:

Jalen Pitre, strong safety, Houston. The second-round rookie from Baylor, who has been a bright spot in a terrible season for the Texans, saved his best for the Deshaun Watson return to Houston Sunday. Pitre had an NFL-best 16 tackles in Week 13, and he added an interception that, at the time, was crucial—he picked off Watson three yards deep in the end zone on a bad decision by the quarterback. The Texans have a lot of holes to fill for 2023, but strong safety isn't one of them.

2. Tavierre Thomas

Tavierre Thomas got a quote tweet from NFL Legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman.

In the first quarter against Cleveland, Thomas popped the ball out of the hands of Browns WR Anthony Schwartz for a fumble, which was then recovered by teammate Desmond King. Thomas credited watching Peanut Tillman highlights with Texans Defensive Assistant/Nickels Coach Ilir Emini.

Tillman, who played for Lovie Smith and the Chicago Bears, perfected "The Peanut Punch" for forcing fumbles on unsuspecting ball carriers. Smith re-introduced it to players last year as defensive coordinator.

3. Laremy Tunsil

Two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career. And he's starting to get attention for it. From Pro Football Focus grades to national media covering Texans games, Tunsil is gaining some traction in All-Pro conversations.

And then after the game...

4. Alief, Fame City indeed

Gaining attention locally is the Houston suburb of Alief, hometown to many celebrities and Texans defensive linemen Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo and rapper/actor Tobe Nwigwe shot this cool episode of NFL City Life where they chop it up about playing football in Alief, growing up Nigerian and going back to their roots at the Breakfast Klub.

Check out my 1-on-1 interview this week with Ogbo here.

5. Award Szn

Players in the community also got some love this week. A big congratulations to Jerry Hughes for being named a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and Christian Kirksey on his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.

Check out the moment Kirksey found out about his nomination.

And how did Hughes find out about his honor? Why, where everyone seems to get their news these days...

"Twitter!" he said, laughing.

The Texans will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 14. Sunday's kickoff from AT&T Stadium takes place at noon CT on FOX and SportsRadio 610.

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans next home game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs here.

