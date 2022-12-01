What motivates Laremy Tunsil? | Daily Brew

Dec 01, 2022 at 04:10 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

When Laremy Tunsil checks his Twitter feed, the first Tweet he sees is this one:

This offseason, Tunsil tweeted four words and pinned it to the top of his timeline as a reminder of what one sports outlet thought of his skills as a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle.

"I think the article came out during the offseason and it had me as a very good starter," Tunsil said. "It rubbed me the wrong way. I didn't like it. So every time I go to my Twitter feed and I see that tweet, it just motivates me to be better each and every day and every game."

Now in his seventh NFL season and fifth with the Texans, Tunsil is quietly having a better than "very good" season. He likes to think of himself as LT1: the best left tackle in the league. But Tunsil lets his play on the field speak for itself.

"I think Laremy is an elite player in this league," Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "I think that is well-documented."

Through 11 games this season, Tunsil owns the highest pass blocking grade (90.8) among all linemen in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. He is one-of-six tackles in the NFL who have allowed at most one sac (minimum of 600 snaps) and tied for first in the AFC for least pressures allowed (9) among linemen (minimum of 400 snaps). Tunsil posted a 82.4 PFF grade in Weeks 1-12, which was the sixth-highest among tackles in that time span.

Yet, there is one more accolade that Tunsil takes exceptional pride in this year.

"I'm a captain now," Tunsil said. "I got that C."

For the first time in his NFL career, Tunsil was named team captain. For anyone that thinks being a team captain isn't all that important, Tunsil will disagree. As one of the veterans in the locker room, Tunsil takes a lot of pride in wearing a "C" on his jersey.

"It's dope, man," Tunsil said. "It's actually an honor. I don't know what to say about that one. It's just first time being a captain. It feels great. It really feels great to be honored by my teammates and my coach."

Tunsil and the Texans will next host the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. Sunday's kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans next home game vs. the Cleveland Browns here.

📸 | Houston Texans 2022 My Cause My Cleats

On Sunday, the Houston Texans will be joining players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, 50 Texans players will be participating in My Cause My Cleats.

Find the complete list of players and their causes here.

LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
1 / 48

LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying
2 / 48

OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying

OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids
3 / 48

OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids

WR Brandin Cooks - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
4 / 48

WR Brandin Cooks - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund
5 / 48

LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund

TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes
6 / 48

TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes

RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation
7 / 48

RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation

WR Chris Moore - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
8 / 48

WR Chris Moore - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

WR Davion Davis - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
9 / 48

WR Davion Davis - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee
10 / 48

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee

LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative
11 / 48

LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative

QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House
12 / 48

QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House

RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association
13 / 48

RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association

LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society
14 / 48

LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society

DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
15 / 48

DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks
16 / 48

DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks

WR Jalen Camp - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
17 / 48

WR Jalen Camp - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation
18 / 48

LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation

WR Johnny Johnson III - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
19 / 48

WR Johnny Johnson III - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates
20 / 48

LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates

DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation
21 / 48

DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation

K Ka'Imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup
22 / 48

K Ka'Imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup

QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU
23 / 48

QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation
24 / 48

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation

RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation
25 / 48

RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas
26 / 48

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas

DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society
27 / 48

DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society

OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness
28 / 48

OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness

DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
29 / 48

DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer)
30 / 48

DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer)

OL Tytus Howard - YMCA
31 / 48

OL Tytus Howard - YMCA

DL Mario Addison - Mario Addison Community Partnership
32 / 48

DL Mario Addison - Mario Addison Community Partnership

Zach Tarrant
FB Troy Hairston - Detroit P.A.L. (Police Activities League)
33 / 48

FB Troy Hairston - Detroit P.A.L. (Police Activities League)

Zach Tarrant
DB Tremon Smith - Breast Cancer Awareness
34 / 48

DB Tremon Smith - Breast Cancer Awareness

Zach Tarrant
DL Jerry Hughes - Pro-Vision Academy
35 / 48

DL Jerry Hughes - Pro-Vision Academy

Zach Tarrant
LB Jake Hansen - Organization for Autism Research
36 / 48

LB Jake Hansen - Organization for Autism Research

Zach Tarrant
WR Phillip Dorsett - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
37 / 48

WR Phillip Dorsett - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

Zach Tarrant
DB M.J. Stewart - Epilepsy Foundation
38 / 48

DB M.J. Stewart - Epilepsy Foundation

Zach Tarrant
QB Davis Mills - Houston Food Bank
39 / 48

QB Davis Mills - Houston Food Bank

Zach Tarrant
OL K.C. McDermott - Hungry Heros
40 / 48

OL K.C. McDermott - Hungry Heros

Zach Tarrant
DB Steven Nelson - Diabetes Awareness
41 / 48

DB Steven Nelson - Diabetes Awareness

Zach Tarrant
DB Grayland Arnold - Huntington's Disease
42 / 48

DB Grayland Arnold - Huntington's Disease

Zach Tarrant
DL Maliek Collins - CoolxDad
43 / 48

DL Maliek Collins - CoolxDad

Zach Tarrant
WR Nico Collins - Cancer Awareness & Alzheimer's Awareness
44 / 48

WR Nico Collins - Cancer Awareness & Alzheimer's Awareness

Zach Tarrant
RB Royce Freeman - Sickle Cell Awareness
45 / 48

RB Royce Freeman - Sickle Cell Awareness

Zach Tarrant
LB Buddy Johnson - Trayveon Williams Hopes Dreams Foundation
46 / 48

LB Buddy Johnson - Trayveon Williams Hopes Dreams Foundation

Zach Tarrant
WR Drew Estrada - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
47 / 48

WR Drew Estrada - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

Zach Tarrant
OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms - The Foundation for Premature Infants
48 / 48

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms - The Foundation for Premature Infants

Zach Tarrant
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans sideline analyst John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans Week 13 opponent, the Cleveland Browns.

news

Kyle Allen prepares to face former teammate Myles Garrett | Daily Brew

Sunday's game will be a Texas A&M reunion on Sunday when Houston Texans QB Kyle Allen faces his former teammate, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.

news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them.

news

Texans WRs honoring John Metchie III during My Cause My Cleats | Daily Brew

This year's My Cause My Cleats program hits a little differently for the Texans wide receivers, who will be supporting teammates John Metchie III in his fight against leukemia.

news

Four takeaways from Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the media following Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Dolphins Week 12 matchup.

news

Comeback Comes Up Short | Booth Bites

The Houston Texans comeback against the Miami Dolphins came up short despite scoring 15 unanswered after halftime in Week 12.

news

Rapid Reactions: Kyle Allen, Texans spark too late in 30-15 loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fell 30-15 to the Miami Dolphins in a game in two lopsided halves of football.

news

Miami Dolphins | Know your foe

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans' Week 12 opponent, the Miami Dolphins

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 4th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Texans name Kyle Allen starting QB for Week 12

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith gives details on the decision to start Kyle Allen over Davis Mills in Week 12.

Advertising