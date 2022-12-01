What motivates Laremy Tunsil? | Daily Brew

This offseason, Tunsil tweeted four words and pinned it to the top of his timeline as a reminder of what one sports outlet thought of his skills as a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle.

"I think the article came out during the offseason and it had me as a very good starter," Tunsil said. "It rubbed me the wrong way. I didn't like it. So every time I go to my Twitter feed and I see that tweet, it just motivates me to be better each and every day and every game."

Now in his seventh NFL season and fifth with the Texans, Tunsil is quietly having a better than "very good" season. He likes to think of himself as LT1: the best left tackle in the league. But Tunsil lets his play on the field speak for itself.

"I think Laremy is an elite player in this league," Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "I think that is well-documented."

Through 11 games this season, Tunsil owns the highest pass blocking grade (90.8) among all linemen in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. He is one-of-six tackles in the NFL who have allowed at most one sac (minimum of 600 snaps) and tied for first in the AFC for least pressures allowed (9) among linemen (minimum of 400 snaps). Tunsil posted a 82.4 PFF grade in Weeks 1-12, which was the sixth-highest among tackles in that time span.

Yet, there is one more accolade that Tunsil takes exceptional pride in this year.

"I'm a captain now," Tunsil said. "I got that C."

For the first time in his NFL career, Tunsil was named team captain. For anyone that thinks being a team captain isn't all that important, Tunsil will disagree. As one of the veterans in the locker room, Tunsil takes a lot of pride in wearing a "C" on his jersey.

"It's dope, man," Tunsil said. "It's actually an honor. I don't know what to say about that one. It's just first time being a captain. It feels great. It really feels great to be honored by my teammates and my coach."

Tunsil and the Texans will next host the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. Sunday's kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.