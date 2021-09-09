 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
WR Anthony Miller Back at Practice

Sep 09, 2021 at 06:41 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Houston Texans WR Anthony Miller could see action in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miller, who suffered a shoulder injury in Houston's preseason game at Green Bay on Aug. 14, returned to practice this week. The fourth-year receiver was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Anthony is out there, he's running fast," Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He looks good in terms of his movement and he's doing a good job picking up the offense with his limited exposure to it because he did get hurt that first preseason week. He missed a couple of weeks there, but he looked good yesterday, coming out there and running around and catching the football."

Miller was traded to the Texans on July 26. In his three seasons with the Chicago Bears (2018-20), he saw action in 47 games (17 starts), caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards (11.7 average) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been impressed at Miller's skills, and thinks his presence in the offense is a plus.

"The guy is quick," Cooks said. "As quick as two cats, that's for sure. He's a playmaker. He's shown that over his career, even in Chicago. You see the same thing out there in practice when he is out there. I love his game and to have him in the room as well."

Kickoff on Sunday is set for Noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610. For tickets, click here.

