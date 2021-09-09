WR Anthony Miller Back at Practice

Miller was traded to the Texans on July 26. In his three seasons with the Chicago Bears (2018-20), he saw action in 47 games (17 starts), caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards (11.7 average) and scored 11 touchdowns.

"The guy is quick," Cooks said. "As quick as two cats, that's for sure. He's a playmaker. He's shown that over his career, even in Chicago. You see the same thing out there in practice when he is out there. I love his game and to have him in the room as well."