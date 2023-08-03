Xavier Hutchinson's fave route, perfect BBQ plate & more | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: How do you pronounce your first name?

XH: Ex-Zay-Vee-Yurr.

2) DD: How is camp going? It seems like every time I look up and the ball is going your way, you make a nice catch.

XH: I'm really just trying to stay consistent for the team, just trying to gain the trust of the coaches and even the players and the quarterbacks. So whenever the ball comes to me, it's an opportunity to make a play and just prove more and more who I am as a player.

3) DD: After practice, we see you doing extra special teams work. Running extra routes. Catching balls on the JUGS machine. How come?

XH: I'm just trying to become versatile. I really want to create a lot of options for myself on the team in whichever way they want me to help.

4) DD: How soon after you got here did you realize you belong in the NFL?

XH: I guess it was really when Case Keenum and some of the quarterbacks started believing in me, started throwing the ball a little bit more my way. That really just gave me confidence.

5) DD: What's your favorite route to run?

XH: Man, we have so many. I probably have to say "Cop" or "Cop route". It's just a little 12-yard corner to a win angle inside. I love that play. I made a few plays off of that.

6) DD: What's that wide receiver room like?