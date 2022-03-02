6 things to know from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Combine press conference

"I love his demeanor," Smith said of Mills. "He's a smart guy. He went to Stanford, right? Smart guy, teammates buy into him. And I also got a chance to see a lot of the young quarterbacks in the league play, and I thought Davis played about as well as most of them. It was important to for, of course, the break to keep Pep Hamilton on board, you know, them being able to work together two years in a row. So again, I'm pumped up that, you know, he'll be leading us and excited about what his future."