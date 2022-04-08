Best 108th Pick Ever was 6-Time Pro Bowler | Draft Pick History

Apr 08, 2022 at 10:09 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fifth article in a series examining the history of all 11 Texans selections. HoustonTexans.com is looking back through NFL history at some of the more notable players picked in the spots where the Texans are drafting in 2022. Today, we're checking out the 108th overall pick, which is in the fourth round. We've also profiled the following:
183rd overall pick (6th Round)*_205th overall pick (6th Round-Green Bay)
207th overall pick (6th Round-San Francisco through New York Jets)
245th overall pick (7th Round-Dallas)_*

The greatest 108th pick in the history of the NFL Draft would fit nicely on the Texans. But then again, a 6-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman would be a great addition to any NFL squad.

Houston's second of two fourth-rounders, which is their own pick at 108th overall, has produced numerous productive pros. But none played and started in more games, or went to more Pro Bowls than offensive lineman Jahri Evans.

Of the 90 men drafted at 108th since 1938, 29 never wound up playing in an NFL regular season contest. 15 went on to start at least 32 times, while three players—Evans, offensive lineman Tony Mayberry and defensive back Bernie Parrish—started 100 games or more in their careers.

Evans, though, was the best of the 90 at 108th overall. A fourth-rounder for the Saints in 2006 out of Bloomsburg (PA) University, he started every game at right guard as a rookie, and would go on to start every game for the next six seasons. In that 2006 campaign, he helped New Orleans to the NFC title game, and wound up winning a Super Bowl ring with them in 2009. From 2009 through 2012 he was a first-team All-Pro selection, and was selected to six straight Pro Bowls in his 11 years with the Saints. The final season of his 12-year NFL career was spent in Green Bay, where he started 14 games for the Packers. When Evans called it quits, he'd started 183 games in the NFL.

Mayberry, meanwhile, was a fourth-round selection for the Buccaneers in 1990. The Wake Forest product started once as a rookie, and then in 1991 began a string of nine straight 16-start seasons at center for Tampa Bay. He finished his career with Pro Bowl selections in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and finished with 145 starts in the NFL.

In 1958, the Cleveland Browns picked Bernie Parrish from Florida in the ninth round at 108th overall. In eight seasons with the Browns, and a chunk of another season in 1966 with the Oilers, Parrish would pick off 31 passes as a cornerback. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1960 and 1963.

In all, the Texans have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. The Texans will host a Draft Party for fans that evening at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston.

