As Seen on Social | Media reaction to Texans possible uniform changes

Last week, the Houston Texans gave a sneak peek into their possible uniform changes. Local media members were invited to see an exclusive presentation of the club's marketing strategy and process with Nike. Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair along with Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Doug Vosik presented the potential design updates, expected to roll out in 2024. While media members were not allowed to share any pictures or details, they did share their reactions on social media:
Q&A on Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero | Houston Texans Head Coach Search
Deepi Sidhu spoke with Denver Broncos team reporter Phil Milani about DC Ejiro Evero as a head coaching candidate for the Houston Texans.
GM Nick Caserio shares "amazing" news about WR John Metchie III's recovery
WR John Metchie III is recovering from Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). But Texans GM Nick Caserio said the young pass-catcher might be back for the offseason conditioning program that begins in early April.
Players point to a few key reasons for positive future
With the Houston Texans 2022 regular season complete, several players explained their optimism for 2023 and beyond.
Cal McNair, Nick Caserio give update on team's direction, next head coach search
Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and GM Nick Caserio gave an update on the state of the team and the head coaching search on Monday.
Houston Texans own these 11 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans will pick 2nd and 12th overall, and hold a total of 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Breaking down the key plays | Texans win in finale against Colts
John Harris breaks down the key plays in the Houston Texans' Week 18 win against the Indianapolis Colts.
Jordan Akins "came up huge" for Texans in season-ending win
TE Jordan Akins caught a pair of touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to help the Houston Texans beat the Colts in the season finale of 2022.
Texans to pick 2nd, 12th overall in 2023 NFL Draft
Houston finished the season 3-13-1 and will pick second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Andre Johnson on Hall of Fame: "Hopefully, this year we get in" | Daily Brew
A four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Johnson could be the first Houston Texans player enshrined in Canton after an illustrious 12-year career with the team.
Next steps for 2023 Hall of Fame finalist Andre Johnson
Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced Andre Johnson as 2023 finalist, here's what happens next.