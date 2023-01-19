As Seen on Social | Media reaction to Texans possible uniform changes

Last week, the Houston Texans gave a sneak peek into their possible uniform changes. Local media members were invited to see an exclusive presentation of the club's marketing strategy and process with Nike. Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair along with Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Doug Vosik presented the potential design updates, expected to roll out in 2024. While media members were not allowed to share any pictures or details, they did share their reactions on social media: