Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Saints, Preseason Week 3

Dynamic rookie ﻿Tank Dell﻿ had just given the Texans a major boost with a 27-yard punt return into Saints territory prior to their second offensive drive of the game. After Texans RB Dameon Pierce rammed into the Saints for eight yards, ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿ and the offense faced a key third and two at the 37-yard line. The Texans came out in a tight bunch into the boundary but WR Robert Woods went in motion to create a twins set with ﻿Nico Collins﻿. That left WR ﻿Noah Brown﻿ and TE ﻿Dalton Schultz﻿ on the boundary side (the right side of the formation). The Saints were in man coverage, so as RB ﻿Dameon Pierce﻿ swung out to the right side, Saints LB Jaylon Smith went with him. Brown flew up the sideline and took his defender with him. Schultz then ran a masterful route on Saints DB Alontae Taylor. Schultz ran hard to the flat, pivoted and returned back inside. In doing so, he left Taylor on his backside hip and Stroud threw to the spot, to a now open Schultz. He got a little pressure under his arm on the right side, so he left the ball a little high, but Schultz snagged it, got a key first down and a 13-yard gain to the 24-yard line.