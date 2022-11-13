Booth Bites | Vandermeer's View

Nov 13, 2022 at 05:19 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

It was another afternoon of watching the young Texans make plays but ultimately end up on the low end of the scoreboard, losing at New York 24-16. These games all seem to come down to the final frame but closing the deal remains elusive.

  • The Texans had the ball in the red zone six times yet walked away with a TD, three field goals and two turnovers.
  • In the pregame show we pick a player to be a bit of an under-the-radar factor in our Reliant Power Player of the game projection. My player was Christian Harris. He contributed well, with nine tackles. Andre Ware picked Jordan Akins. Had the Texans scored a touchdown after his late third quarter 46-yard catch-and-run things might have been different. But Houston turned it over on back-to-back red zone possessions in the 4th quarter to thwart their chances to win.
  • Davis Mills threw for 319 yards, his second highest total ever. But an interception in the end zone and the fact that the Texans went three for 10 in third down tries created hurdles to winning.
  • Saquon Barkley had 152 yards and a touchdown yet it 'felt' like the Texans were keeping it close. They were. Despite the Giants grabbing a 14-3 lead after their first possession in the third quarter, the Texans never backed down and answered with a 75-yard drive to cut the deficit to four. Mills started to heat up, finding Jordan Akins for two key completions and Chris Moore on a chunk play of 23 yards. Moments later he connected with Nico Collins in the end zone to make it 14-10.
    The Giants went right back down the field and scored before Houston cranked up the attack again to earn four more red zone possessions that only netted them just two field goals.
  • One of the encouraging things is that the first and second year players continue to flash and make a difference. Dameon Pierce had 94 yards. Harris was the team's second leading tackler.
    Kenyon Green had some key blocks and a couple of penalties and is learning on the fly. He's faced some of the best DTs in the NFL in recent weeks and often, for an offensive lineman, it's important to remember that optimal performance takes time. Duane Brown platooned his first season. There's plenty here to get excited about.
  • Jerry Hughes continues to shine, with a sack and TFL. He has eight sacks on the season.

Now comes Washington. The Commanders will be playing a road tilt after visiting Philadelphia on Monday night. It doesn't happen often that a team plays a Monday nighter on the road and has to travel again on a short week. It'll be another opportunity for Houston to get things right.

Browse tickets for the next home game vs. the Washington Commanders.

Related Content

news

Battled | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer recaps the Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Short week shore up | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer recaps the Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans and

news

Remember the Titans matchups | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer looks back to the best Texans-Titans matchups over the years ahead of Sunday's game.

news

Back to the Division | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer recaps the Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and outlines the things the Texans need to do for a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

news

Total Team Triumph | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer recaps the Texans win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Big comeback falls short | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer recaps the Texans Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Coming home hungry | Vandermeer's View

The Texans didn't get it done, falling at Chicago 23-20, but hungrier than ever to get their first win of 2022.

news

Rallying after Denver | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts following the Texans loss in Denver.

news

Opening Day draw | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts following the Texans Week 1 tie with the Colts.

news

Three and onward | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts following Game 3 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Pacific Coast Progress | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts following Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertising