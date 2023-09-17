C.J. Stroud shines in Texans home opener loss to Colts | Rapid Reactions

The Texans found themselves in a 14-0 deficit after turning over the ball on their first possession and two back-to-back touchdown drives by Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson rushed for two touchdowns on the Colts' first two possessions before leaving with a concussion in the second quarter. Gardner Minshew would finish the game at quarterback, completing 19-of-23 for 171 yards and one touchdown.

"It didn't affect our game plan much," Ryans said. "We know how they like to call the game. Short passes, that's what they continued to do. For us, we just have to be tighter in coverage, and we have to make tackles when that's called for us. When the play is called for us to make, we have to make them."

The Texans first offensive series ended in a strip sack for a fumble recovered by Colts DE Kwity Paye at the Houston 15-yard line. Richardson scored his second rushing touchdown on the next play. The Colts led 14-0 with 9:13 left in the first quarter.

Stroud came on the next possession, throwing a 28-yard pass to Nico Collins followed by a nine-yard completion to Tank Dell to get the Texans to the Colts 25-yard line. On fourth-and-1, Dare Ogunbowale's run extended the drive. C.J. Stroud threw his first career touchdown on an eight-yard pass to Collins. The Texans cut the Colts' lead in half after the 13-play, 68-yard scoring drive.

Minshew entered the game and promptly led two more touchdown drives. RB Zach Moss rushed for an 11-yard touchdown on the Colts third rushing touchdown of the day.

After the kickoff, Stroud threw a 24-yard pass to Collins to start the drive. On third-and-8, Robert Woods made a 19-yard catch along the sideline for a first down inside the redzone. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 29-yard field goal to end the nine-play, 64-yard drive. The Texans trailed 21-10 with 4:25 left in the second quarter.

The Colts responded with another scoring drive. After his pass to WR Josh Downs for a first down at the one-yard line, Minshew threw a one-yard touchdown pass to TE Kylen Granson with 10 seconds remaining in the half.

Houston headed into halftime, trailing 28-10.

Both teams added a field goal in the third quarter, but the Texans continued to chip away with 10 unanswered points heading into the fourth quarter. Dell's first touchdown was nullified by an offensive holding call and the Texans settled for a 36-yard field goal.

On the Texans' next possession, Stroud found Woods for a 25-yard catch-and-run followed by a 16-yard completion to TE Brevin Jordan. On the next play, Stroud connected with Dell for the rookie wide receiver's first career touchdown, a 23-yard catch. The Texans trailed 31-20 with 9:48 left in the game after the five-play, 67-yard drive that lasted just 1:41.

Houston's defense held the Colts to just one first down in the fourth quarter, despite a missed 51-yard field goal that set up the Indianapolis offense in Texans territory.

"Yeah, the defense, I think we kind of stepped up in the second half," Will Anderson said. "I feel like if we play in the second half that we played in the first half, you know, the game goes differently. But like we said, we got to come out with energy. We got to come out with a sense of urgency and never get behind the chains like that in the beginning anyway."