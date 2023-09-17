C.J. Stroud shines in Texans home opener loss to Colts | Rapid Reactions

Sep 17, 2023 at 05:14 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Rapid-Reactions-231709

The Houston Texans fell 31-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts in Head Coach DeMeco Ryans home debut. The Texans outgained the Colts 389 to 353 net yards on offense, but were 1-of-4 in the red zone while the Colts were 4-for-4 in redzone scoring.

"Defensively today, we weren't good enough," Ryans said. "If we want to be a good defense, it all starts up front -- stopping the run. We did not stop the run. We did not tackle well. Fundamental football wasn't good enough. If you want to win games in this league, we've got to play better. Third-down situational football, red zone, again, wasn't good enough. We gave them four ops in the red zone, and they scored on all four ops. For us, we have to eliminate teams scoring in the red zone. We have to own it and make them kick field goals. We didn't do that today."

Despite the loss, C.J. Stroud shined in his first home performance, completing 30-of-47 passes for 384 yards for two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 103.5 passer rating. Nico Collins caught a touchdown pass and finished with a career high 146 yards receiving on seven catches. Rookie WR Tank Dell had seven receptions for 72 yards and touchdown as well.

"Credit those guys, but I definitely think that we have what it takes to win games, and I definitely think, if we put it together earlier, then we won't be in a tough situation towards the back end," Stroud said.

Houston battled through injuries, with starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil and starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre inactive for Sunday's game. S Eric Murray also left with a concussion during the game and did not return. S M.J. Stewart, who had been playing for Pitre, finished with a team high 10 tackles (six solo) and a forced fumble.

"We would love to have all of our guys back, but it's something you deal with," Ryans said. "It's next man up mentality, and that's an opportunity for whoever that is. That opportunity to go in the game is the opportunity to showcase what can you do to help our team win a game? So injuries are opportunities."

📸 | Gameday Gallery: Texans vs. Colts, Week 2 

View the best photos from the Week 2 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

GameActionGallery231709
1 / 66
WT2_8356
2 / 66
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
ZT1_1111
3 / 66
WT1_7733
4 / 66
Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_ZTR2944
5 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2988
6 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2923
7 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR3098
8 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1292
9 / 66
ZT1_1283
10 / 66
ZT2_1079
11 / 66
ZT2_1096
12 / 66
CS2_5909
13 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_5827
14 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_5820
15 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_5905
16 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_1292
17 / 66
ZT1_1017
18 / 66
ZT1_1040
19 / 66
ZT1_1039
20 / 66
ZT1_1002
21 / 66
ZT1_1285
22 / 66
ZT1_1041
23 / 66
ZT1_1105
24 / 66
ZT1_1300
25 / 66
ZT1_1130
26 / 66
ZT1_1177
27 / 66
ZT1_1111
28 / 66
ZT1_1169
29 / 66
ZT1_1274
30 / 66
ZT1_1283
31 / 66
ZT1_1447
32 / 66
ZT1_1189
33 / 66
ZT1_1401
34 / 66
CS1_2471
35 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2938
36 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2934
37 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2832
38 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2942
39 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2810
40 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2928
41 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2943
42 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2952
43 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2822
44 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2778
45 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2781
46 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2741
47 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2783
48 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2761
49 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2649
50 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2722
51 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2574
52 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2687
53 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2659
54 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2559
55 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2678
56 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2552
57 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2510
58 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2498
59 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2503
60 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2485
61 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2349
62 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2464
63 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2406
64 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2440
65 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2460
66 / 66
CASSIE STRICKER
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Texans found themselves in a 14-0 deficit after turning over the ball on their first possession and two back-to-back touchdown drives by Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson rushed for two touchdowns on the Colts' first two possessions before leaving with a concussion in the second quarter. Gardner Minshew would finish the game at quarterback, completing 19-of-23 for 171 yards and one touchdown.

"It didn't affect our game plan much," Ryans said. "We know how they like to call the game. Short passes, that's what they continued to do. For us, we just have to be tighter in coverage, and we have to make tackles when that's called for us. When the play is called for us to make, we have to make them."

The Texans first offensive series ended in a strip sack for a fumble recovered by Colts DE Kwity Paye at the Houston 15-yard line. Richardson scored his second rushing touchdown on the next play. The Colts led 14-0 with 9:13 left in the first quarter.

Stroud came on the next possession, throwing a 28-yard pass to Nico Collins followed by a nine-yard completion to Tank Dell to get the Texans to the Colts 25-yard line. On fourth-and-1, Dare Ogunbowale's run extended the drive. C.J. Stroud threw his first career touchdown on an eight-yard pass to Collins. The Texans cut the Colts' lead in half after the 13-play, 68-yard scoring drive.

Minshew entered the game and promptly led two more touchdown drives. RB Zach Moss rushed for an 11-yard touchdown on the Colts third rushing touchdown of the day.

After the kickoff, Stroud threw a 24-yard pass to Collins to start the drive. On third-and-8, Robert Woods made a 19-yard catch along the sideline for a first down inside the redzone. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 29-yard field goal to end the nine-play, 64-yard drive. The Texans trailed 21-10 with 4:25 left in the second quarter.

The Colts responded with another scoring drive. After his pass to WR Josh Downs for a first down at the one-yard line, Minshew threw a one-yard touchdown pass to TE Kylen Granson with 10 seconds remaining in the half.

Houston headed into halftime, trailing 28-10.

Both teams added a field goal in the third quarter, but the Texans continued to chip away with 10 unanswered points heading into the fourth quarter. Dell's first touchdown was nullified by an offensive holding call and the Texans settled for a 36-yard field goal.

On the Texans' next possession, Stroud found Woods for a 25-yard catch-and-run followed by a 16-yard completion to TE Brevin Jordan. On the next play, Stroud connected with Dell for the rookie wide receiver's first career touchdown, a 23-yard catch. The Texans trailed 31-20 with 9:48 left in the game after the five-play, 67-yard drive that lasted just 1:41.

Houston's defense held the Colts to just one first down in the fourth quarter, despite a missed 51-yard field goal that set up the Indianapolis offense in Texans territory.

"Yeah, the defense, I think we kind of stepped up in the second half," Will Anderson said. "I feel like if we play in the second half that we played in the first half, you know, the game goes differently. But like we said, we got to come out with energy. We got to come out with a sense of urgency and never get behind the chains like that in the beginning anyway."

With the loss, the Texans fall to 0-2 on the season and will next head to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud battles through injury, throws for 384 yards and two TDs in loss to Colts

C.J. Stroud discusses overcoming injury this week to play in the home opener against the Colts for a record-shattering performance. 
news

C.J. Stroud throws first career NFL touchdown

C.J. Stroud throws the first touchdown of his NFL career at home against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

Dameon Pierce on a "triple-dip" Sunday

Dameon Pierce rattles off three reasons why Sunday's game against the Colts is big opportunity for the Texans in Week 2. 
news

C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson gear up for historic matchup 

C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson weigh in on facing each other for the first time as NFL quarterbacks. 
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
news

Notable Week 2 Texans-Colts Connections

Here's a look at some notable connections between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts heading into Week 2. 
news

Positives from Baltimore, gearing up for Indy, AI robots | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take one last look at Baltimore film before turning the page to Indianapolis, plus AI robots were watching the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Just how good was Will Anderson Jr.'s NFL debut?

Next Gen Stats compared Will Anderson Jr.'s NFL debut to other rookies in recent years. 
news

Denzel Perryman excited for the "little things" he's seen from Texans defense

Denzel Perryman, who led the Texans with 11 tackles in Week 1, shares what excites him about the 2023 defense. 
news

Texans fall 25-9 to Ravens in Week 1, rookies show promise in debut | Rapid Reactions

In DeMeco Ryans' head coaching debut, the Houston Texans fell 25-9 to the Baltimore Ravens on the road but showed plenty of promise in the 2023 season opener.
news

Will Anderson Jr. sacks Lamar Jackson in NFL debut

Will Anderson Jr. is the first rookie in Texans franchise history to record a sack in Week 1.
Advertising