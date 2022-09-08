Co-Captain connection: Davis Mills & Brandin Cooks combo ready for Week 1

For the first time since the middle of January, Davis Mills and Brandin Cooks will play together in a regular season game.

The latter didn't take the field in any of the Texans three preseason wins this August, as Head Coach Lovie Smith said he didn't need to see anything from the veteran receiver. Smith knows what Cooks can do: in eight NFL seasons, Cooks has cracked the 1,000-yard mark six years. He's done that, mostly, with five different quarterbacks throwing him the ball.

Last year, Mills targeted Cooks aplenty in 11 starts under center as a rookie. As a second-year quarterback, and offensive co-captain with Cooks, Mills can't wait to throw his way some more in 2022.

"When you know you have Brandin out on the edge going against somebody, I for sure couldn't cover him," Mills said. "And I know all the DB's across the league can't cover him either. So when you have somebody like that on your side, it's awesome."

That duo, and the rest of the offense, will go to work Sunday against the Colts in a new offense. Coordinator Pep Hamilton has changed things up, and done so for the better in the eyes of Cooks. He's ready for Week 1.

"I look forward to it," Cooks said. "Obviously, there's been a lot of work that's been put in and continuing to be put in. At the end of the day, just got to go out there and play. All the things that we've learned over the summer and this training camp, you get to put it to life."

Cooks caught 90 balls for 1,030 yards and six scores in 2021, a year after hauling in 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns. Mills explained how not much has changed with the productive pass-catcher.