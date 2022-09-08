Co-Captain connection: Davis Mills & Brandin Cooks combo ready for Week 1

Sep 08, 2022 at 05:08 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

For the first time since the middle of January, Davis Mills and Brandin Cooks will play together in a regular season game.

The latter didn't take the field in any of the Texans three preseason wins this August, as Head Coach Lovie Smith said he didn't need to see anything from the veteran receiver. Smith knows what Cooks can do: in eight NFL seasons, Cooks has cracked the 1,000-yard mark six years. He's done that, mostly, with five different quarterbacks throwing him the ball.

Last year, Mills targeted Cooks aplenty in 11 starts under center as a rookie. As a second-year quarterback, and offensive co-captain with Cooks, Mills can't wait to throw his way some more in 2022.

"When you know you have Brandin out on the edge going against somebody, I for sure couldn't cover him," Mills said. "And I know all the DB's across the league can't cover him either. So when you have somebody like that on your side, it's awesome."

That duo, and the rest of the offense, will go to work Sunday against the Colts in a new offense. Coordinator Pep Hamilton has changed things up, and done so for the better in the eyes of Cooks. He's ready for Week 1.

"I look forward to it," Cooks said. "Obviously, there's been a lot of work that's been put in and continuing to be put in. At the end of the day, just got to go out there and play. All the things that we've learned over the summer and this training camp, you get to put it to life."

Cooks caught 90 balls for 1,030 yards and six scores in 2021, a year after hauling in 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns. Mills explained how not much has changed with the productive pass-catcher.

"He has the same type of energy, each and every day," Mills said. "He's coming in ready to get to work and lead those guys around him, and I try to do the same."

The Texans will host the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair answers fan questions on Reddit

Chair and CEO Cal McNair went to Reddit to answer questions from Texans fans - and nothing was off the table.

news

Dameon Pierce ready to "roll with it" in Week 1 start

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce reacts to news of being named the Texans Week 1 starter.

news

5 Texans picked as Team Captains for 2022

Head Coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday who the team selected as their captains for the 2022 regular season.

news

Lovie Smith eager to kick off Week 1 vs. Colts

Head Coach Lovie Smith recalls last year's games against the division rival Colts all too well.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find the multitude of ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

"Real Football" - Colts now the focus for Texans

General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach Lovie Smith and the rest of the Texans organization is focused on the Colts in Week 1.

news

LB Christian Harris to start season on IR

Rookie LB Christian Harris will have to wait at least four games before making his NFL debut.

news

Seven things we learned from GM Nick Caserio's press conference

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the initial 2022 roster after what he calls a "fairly busy and productive 24 to 48 hours."

news

Following trade, Texans have these 11 Draft Picks in 2023

The Texans currently own 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

5 things we learned from the Texans 2022 preseason

After one month of Training Camp and three preseason games, here are five things we learned about the 2022 Houston Texans.

news

Texans to take time with "hard decisions" on roster cuts

Now that the Texans 2022 preseason schedule is over, Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Friday morning about upcoming roster decisions.

Advertising