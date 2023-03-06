Combine Buzz: Casual name-dropping and random run-ins | Deep Slant

The NFL Combine is a great way to catch a glimpse of head coaches, general managers, television personalities and media from all over the country. Now that we're back from our annual Combine trip in Indianapolis, check out some of our favorite "casual" run-ins through the tunnels and streets of downtown Indianapolis:

-Marc Vandermeer and John Harris bumped into four former Texans coaches/players during lunch Wednesday afternoon. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, new passing game coordinator Charles London, Titans DC Shane Bowen and former Texans QB Dave Ragone (Falcons OC) greeted Marc and John like long-lost brothers.

"Well, not sure Vrabel was happy to see me/us, but he knows he loves us," John said.

-Ragone was nice enough to introduce the group to Falcons head coach and former Titans assistant Arthur Smith as we were leaving the same lunch place. Marc told Smith he could wish him luck (other than when Atlanta hosts the Texans this season) now that he's in the NFC. The two agreed they have the same feelings about the Colts, even though Indy is a nice place to visit for the Combine.

-Speaking of the Colts, GM Chris Ballard, a native of Texas City, TX, walked by with a few funny barbs to his AFC South rival Texans.

-Walking home at nine-ish after dinner through the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday night, our paths crossed with original Texan Aaron Glenn, who's doing a great job as DC in Detroit. The young Lions improved greatly on both sides of the ball as they made a run at the playoffs and locked up a winning season with a Week 18 victory at Green Bay.