Dameon Pierce gets more carries, shows improvement

Sep 19, 2022 at 09:18 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Dameon Pierce got the ball more this week.

While it ultimately wasn't enough to propel the Texans to their first win of 2022, it was a reason for hope.

The rookie running back carried 15 times for 69 yards in Sunday's 16-9 road loss at Denver. He also caught a pass for eight yards. 16 touches against the Broncos was an uptick over the 12 touches last week in the tie versus Indianapolis.

"It seemed like there was a commitment to the run," Smith said. "I thought Dameon did some good things when he had an opportunity to carry the ball."

The rookie's first carry was a gain of eight yards on the second play from scrimmage. He was stopped for no gain on third down, and the Texans punted. On the ensuing possession, Pierce was dropped for a loss of four yards on 3rd-and-1, but he followed that with consecutive gains of 12, seven, four, seven, five, 11 and 11 yards. Pierce also caught a pass for eight yards in that stretch, which lasted from the middle of the first quarter through the start of the third.

"I thought he put together a really good day," Quarterback Davis Mills said. "It's exciting when the run game gets going. He had some big time runs and he was making it happen. It's something to build on."

Pierce, like the rest of his teammates, was disappointed with the defeat. He echoed the need to finish better with a lead in the fourth quarter.

"That's one thing we want to put emphasis on," Pierce said. "Finishing those drives. Starting fast. Finishing harder, and just overall, making plays when we need them."

Pierce and the Texans will face the Bears in Chicago next Sunday at noon CT.

The Texans will host the Chargers on October 2nd at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

Lovie Smith talks return to Chicago

Houston Texans are heading to Chicago this week in search of their first win of the season.

news

Texans say finishing strong is a must

Head Coach Lovie Smith and the Texans all pointed to an inability to close out games as a main reason they haven't been victorious in 2022.

news

Justin Britt to miss Week 2 at Denver

The Houston Texans will be without eight-year veteran Offensive Lineman Justin Britt for their Week 2 game at Denver.

news

Following tie, Texans must "turn page" and prep for Denver

The Texans surrendered a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Colts but after a 20-20 tie, Head Coach Lovie Smith and the players agree they must make improvements for Week 2.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head at Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 18th at 3:25 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find the multitude of ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Jerry Hughes makes Texans history in debut

DL Jerry Hughes became the first Texans player to ever log an interception, sack and forced fumble in one half of game.

news

Co-Captain connection: Davis Mills & Brandin Cooks combo ready for Week 1

QB Davis Mills is looking forward to another season of throwing the ball to WR Brandin Cooks.

news

Cal McNair answers fan questions on Reddit

Chair and CEO Cal McNair went to Reddit to answer questions from Texans fans - and nothing was off the table.

news

Dameon Pierce ready to "roll with it" in Week 1 start

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce reacts to news of being named the Texans Week 1 starter.

news

5 Texans picked as Team Captains for 2022

Head Coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday who the team selected as their captains for the 2022 regular season.

news

Lovie Smith eager to kick off Week 1 vs. Colts

Head Coach Lovie Smith recalls last year's games against the division rival Colts all too well.

Advertising