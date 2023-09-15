Dameon Pierce on a "triple-dip" Sunday

Sep 15, 2023 at 03:10 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Dameon Pierce wants to start stacking wins and it will have to start with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The second-year running back rattled off three reasons why playing the Colts is a big opportunity, or what he calls, "a triple dip" into Week 2.  

"First home game, that's one," Pierce said. "Two, get the run game established. In front of our home crowd, it's easier. Nerves are settled. And three, we've got a conference opponent, bro. We're trying to start conference play 1-0 and then we got Jacksonville next week. So that's going to set the tone for the rest of the season essentially. So this is a huge game for everybody."

In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Texans recorded just 72 net yards on 23 carries. Pierce had just 11 carries for 38 yards in the 25-9 loss. Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik emphasized the importance of establishing the ground game in Week 2.

"We still had some opportunities in the run game, especially this last week," Slowik said. "To me, everything is a starting point [and] comes back to me. I wanted to stick with the run longer and I got away from it at the end. 'D.P.' [Dameon Pierce] should touch the ball more than he did. I don't think anyone in here has any question about that, I mean we all want to see Dameon run."

Last season, Pierce finished the season with 1,104 scrimmage yards, which was the third-most in franchise history and the fifth-most among all rookies in the league in just 14 games.

The Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in their first home game of the 2023 regular season. Kickoff against the Colts is set for noon CT on FOX and SportsRadio 610.

