Draft leanings, QB additions, Brevin Jordan | Dear Drew

Cesar Varela: Dear Drew, I know the Texans need help on both sides of the ball. If you had to pick, who would you take at #3 and #13 today?

DD: Houston's in an excellent spot with those two picks. There will be bonafide difference-makers available then. My pal John Harris has Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton as the best player in this year’s NFL Draft, and if the Jaguars and Lions were to pass on him, I'd be happy if the Texans pounced. But, there are about six or seven others who could go there that I'd be just fine with.

At 13, the picture is a little cloudier. The Texans are still in a prime position to add talent. If they were to go with Hamilton there at third overall, I could see a playmaking receiver or some help in the defensive front seven being a good option.

Complicating the forecast in a positive way, though, is General Manager Nick Caserio's willingness to deal one or both of those picks. He’s on record as saying the Texans would entertain trading back in the draft for more picks.

John: Dear Drew, Will we sign another veteran quarterback?

DD: Kyle Allen signed a deal with the club a few days ago, and he's entering his fourth NFL season. He and Davis Mills are currently the only two quarterbacks under contract, so yes, I could see another veteran joining the mix.