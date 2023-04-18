Former Texans DL Chris Smith passes away

Apr 18, 2023 at 03:54 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman Chris Smith passed away at the age of 31 this week. Teammates shared their condolences and memories of the eight-year NFL veteran, who spent the 2021 season with the Texans, on social media.

A 2014 fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, Smith played three seasons for the Jaguars before stints with the Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Texans. In his four games with Houston, Smith recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. Smith appeared in 81 career NFL games before joining the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons this past year.

