Four takeaways from Lovie Smith's Monday presser

The Houston Texans players will be back in the building on Tuesday following Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the media less than 24 hours later. Here are four takeaways from Monday's press conference.

1. Are changes coming?

Following the Texans' fifth consecutive loss, Smith was asked about a potential change in players, coaching or personnel this week.

"The players come in tomorrow," Smith said. "Watched the video a few different times and yeah, how we're going to go forward, you can probably understand. Like all changes, in anything that we do from week to week, you talk to the players first before we talk to you. We're not pleased with where we are and do we need to do some things differently? Yes and we will."

The Texans struggled on offense, putting up just 148 total net yards of offense (127 passing, 21 rushing) and converted just 2-of-13 (15. 4 percent) on third down.

2. QB play

Smith was asked about a quarterback change following Sunday's loss to Washington. QB Davis Mills was sacked five times and threw a pick-six on the opening series. After just 22 passing yards in the first half, Mills opened the second half with an 11-play, 58-yard drive that ended in a field goal and then scored a touchdown on a four-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Smith was asked about his confidence in Mills as the best option at quarterback.

"I mean that's a question that I'm asked quite a bit and I don't know quite how to answer it anymore except for, I think he's grown too since the early part," Smith said. "But it's pretty hard when you talk about how much someone has grown after yesterday. Yesterday, as you just look at the game from the quarterback play, we didn't play as well as we needed to in the first half. Second half, I think we started, had a drive going down there, couldn't cash in on it and that's kind of been our season so far. There's been some rough spots, but there's been some moments where we've shown a lot of promise, but we just have quite made it to the promised land yet."

3. Thanksgiving Week

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, Lovie Smith reflected on what he's most thankful for this year.

"What am I thankful for? There's so many things," Smith said. "When you're a 64-year-old guy that's just been hanging round as long as I have with a family that you love, just been blessed beyond your wildest imagination. What I get a chance to do for a living, there's so many things. I think one thing to be thankful for, to just be here to be thankful for something. Thanksgiving is a special time, a special week."

4. Next up: Miami

Three days after Thanksgiving, the Texans will be in Miami to face the Dolphins and a prolific pair of receivers. Keep an eye on Derek Stingley, dealing with a mild hamstring injury.

"So much for that Thanksgiving and all the good things we were thinking about," Smith joked.

The Texans will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins next Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.