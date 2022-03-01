GM Nick Caserio: World perspective is important during Combine Week

The future of the Texans organization and the future jobs for hundreds of NFL hopefuls will get affected this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but Texans GM Nick Caserio pointed out that both pale in comparison to what's happening in the world.
Caserio met with the media Tuesday afternoon at the Indianapolis Convention Center for nearly 20 minutes. He began that press conference, however, with a statement about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Before we get started on football, I want to take it away from football for a minute and just have some reflection and perspective about some of the things that are going on in the world, some of the things that are happening in eastern Europe. I think it kind of puts some perspective kind of on what we're doing here. Like this is important but it's really not important, so thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine and some of the things that they're dealing with. I think we kind of lose sight of what goes on in the real world when we're worried about football and testing and Combine and people running. I think it's appropriate to take a few minutes and reflect on that and just realize that our thoughts and prayers are with the folks there. I think there's been a half a million people that have left Ukraine, the refugees. Again, like what we're doing, it matters but it really doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things."
Caserio then proceeded to answer questions about the Texans, the talent evaluation process and many other subjects.
Houston currently owns the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. Overall, they have nine selections total and four of their picks are in the top 80 slots of the Draft.
HC Lovie Smith will meet with the media on Wednesday afternoon at the Combine.