J.J. Watt surprises 'Cheer' cast on 'Today' show

J.J. Watt surprised an unsuspecting cast of the Netflix hit "Cheer" on the "Today" Show and it was hard to tell who was more star struck, Watt or the Navarro College cheerleading squad.
"Wow, I'm freaking out," Watt said Wednesday after meeting and exchanging hugs with the Netflix cast.
The Texans star pass rusher recently tweeted about his obsession with the popular six-part documentary.
The series follows the journey of an elite group of cheerleaders at a junior college in Texas who train to defend their national cheerleading championship title.
Check out the rest of Watt's appearance on Wednesday's show.
Watt is in New York City this week, preparing to host Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1.