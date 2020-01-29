J.J. Watt surprises 'Cheer' cast on 'Today' show

Jan 29, 2020 at 01:05 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

J.J. Watt surprised an unsuspecting cast of the Netflix hit "Cheer" on the "Today" Show and it was hard to tell who was more star struck, Watt or the Navarro College cheerleading squad.

"Wow, I'm freaking out," Watt said Wednesday after meeting and exchanging hugs with the Netflix cast.

The Texans star pass rusher recently tweeted about his obsession with the popular six-part documentary.

The series follows the journey of an elite group of cheerleaders at a junior college in Texas who train to defend their national cheerleading championship title.

Check out the rest of Watt's appearance on Wednesday's show.

Watt is in New York City this week, preparing to host Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1.

Related Content

news

Week in Review: Rookie buzz, Jags history, homecoming mums | Deep Slant

Deepi Sidhu recaps Week 5 chatter of Texans-Jaguars matchup, early rookie recognition and Texas homecoming traditions that you have to see to believe.

news

Meet Texans DB Isaac Yiadom

Get to know Houston Texans DB Isaac Yiadom.

news

Meet Texans DB M.J. Stewart

Get to know Houston Texans DB M.J. Stewart.

news

Meet Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Get to know Houston Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

news

Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry.

news

Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Get to know Houston Texans Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

news

Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.

news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

news

Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Get to know Houston Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022.

news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.

Advertising