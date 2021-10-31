 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Jonathan Greenard's sack streak continues

Oct 31, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In the midst of losing seven straight games, one of the few bright spots has been the play of Jonathan Greenard.

The second-year defensive lineman sacked Rams QB John Wolford early in the fourth quarter, to run his season tally to seven.

With just over 13 minutes to play in regulation, and Los Angeles facing a 2nd-and-7 from their own 14-yard line, Greenard dropped Wolford for a loss of eight yards. The Rams got a completion of five yards on the next play, and punted on fourth down. The Texans wound up scoring their first touchdown of the day on the ensuing possession.

"I don't really pay too much attention to it," Greenard said. "I just know that if I get one, I get one, and that's good. It helps the team out. That's what I'm looking at. I don't really look at it for individual stuff. I was just trying to make a play so we could at least get some type of juice to put us back in the game."

Greenard finished with three tackles on the day, along with a batted pass and a tackle for loss. While he's not enthused by the team results in the 38-22 defeat, Greenard said he and his teammates will continue to plow ahead.

"Still frustrating," Greenard said. "Still got that drive, and we've just got to continue to keep working. There's not much to say, we've just got to keep going."

Greenard's sacked a quarterback in each of the last four contests, and has a sack five of the six games he's played in 2021. He leads the Texans in that category, and is among the NFL's Top 10 players in sacks. He also is tops on the Texans with eight tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

He missed the first two games of the season with an injury.

Greenard and the Texans travel to Miami for a matchup with the Dolphins next week at noon CT.

The next time you can see the Texans at NRG Stadium will be on November 28 as they host the New York Jets in Week 12. Kickoff is set for noon CT. Click here for tickets.

