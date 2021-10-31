Jonathan Greenard's sack streak continues

Greenard finished with three tackles on the day, along with a batted pass and a tackle for loss. While he's not enthused by the team results in the 38-22 defeat, Greenard said he and his teammates will continue to plow ahead.

"Still frustrating," Greenard said. "Still got that drive, and we've just got to continue to keep working. There's not much to say, we've just got to keep going."

Greenard's sacked a quarterback in each of the last four contests, and has a sack five of the six games he's played in 2021. He leads the Texans in that category, and is among the NFL's Top 10 players in sacks. He also is tops on the Texans with eight tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

He missed the first two games of the season with an injury.

Greenard and the Texans travel to Miami for a matchup with the Dolphins next week at noon CT.