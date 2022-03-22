Lovie Smith, Nick Caserio head to College Station for Texas A&M Pro Day

Lovie Smith's Pro Day tour continued with a trip to College Station on Tuesday.
The Houston Texans head coach and General Manager Nick Caserio attended Texas A&M's Pro Day to get a closer look at the school's upcoming NFL Draft prospects. Smith, who will also continue in his role as defensive coordinator, said player evaluation is one of his favorite aspects of the job. With seven draft picks in the first 108 slots of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans will have ample opportunities to improve their roster.
"Yeah a lot of good players there no question about it," Caserio said on SportsRadio 610 Tuesday. "Jimbo (Fisher) has done a great job with the program. They have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year, or Top 5 whatever it is, so they are going to have a lot of good players there for a long time so I'm sure we'll have a few trips to make each year."
Nine Aggies received invitations to this year's NFL Scouting Combine and were present for the school's Pro Day, including top prospects like RB Isaiah Spiller, DL DeMarvin Leal and OL Kenyon Green. The complete list of scheduled participants included 11 Aggies and four players from other schools.
Houston has 11 selections in this year's Draft, including two first-round picks (No. 3 and No. 13). It has six total first-round picks over the next three years. John Harris ranked four Aggies among the top 100 NFL Draft prospects in his latest version of the Harris 100.
The Texans recently signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi as a free agent. Ogbuehi, entering his eighth NFL season, was a 2015 first-round draft pick by Cincinnati and played four seasons (2011-14) for Texas A&M. Ogbuehi joins fellow Aggies and Texans teammates DL Kingsley Keke and OL Carson Green.
Three Aggies have been Drafted in franchise history. OL Chance Pearce was chosen in the seventh-round in 2003, K Randy Bullock was a fifth-rounder in 2012, and FB Cullen Gillaspia was a seventh-round selection in 2019.
The NFL Draft takes place Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas.
