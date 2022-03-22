Lovie Smith, Nick Caserio head to College Station for Texas A&M Pro Day

The Houston Texans head coach and General Manager Nick Caserio attended Texas A&M's Pro Day to get a closer look at the school's upcoming NFL Draft prospects. Smith, who will also continue in his role as defensive coordinator, said player evaluation is one of his favorite aspects of the job. With seven draft picks in the first 108 slots of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans will have ample opportunities to improve their roster.

"Yeah a lot of good players there no question about it," Caserio said on SportsRadio 610 Tuesday. "Jimbo (Fisher) has done a great job with the program. They have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year, or Top 5 whatever it is, so they are going to have a lot of good players there for a long time so I'm sure we'll have a few trips to make each year."