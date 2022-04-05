Meet Texans DB Isaac Yiadom

Apr 05, 2022 at 03:37 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know DB Isaac Yiadom, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2022.

Full name: Isaac Yiadom
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 188
Hometown: Worcester, MA
School: Boston College

-Yiadom is pronounced "YEAH-dum."

-Selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round (99th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Yiadom has been traded twice, first to the New York Giants on Sept. 3, 2020 and then to the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 17, 2021.

-He has appeared in 61 career games with 20 starts, recording 107 tackles (76 solo), one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, one quarterback hit, one interception, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

-Yiadom is the son of Ghanaian immigrants.

-He played four seasons (2014-17) at Boston College, appearing in 48 games (28 starts) and recording 110 tackles (75 solo), three interceptions, one forced fumble and 24 passes defensed.

-Yiadom was presented with the Jay McGillis Memorial Scholarship Award at the conclusion of spring practice in 2017.

-Both he and his younger brother, Paul, played wide receiver and safety at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, Massachusetts.-As a senior, Isaac recorded 107 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble to earn Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association All-State Super 26 honors. He also helped lead the Highlanders to their first Central Massachusetts title in more than three decades when the school won its Division 4 state title at Gillette Stadium in 2013.

