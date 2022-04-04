Meet Texans DB M.J. Stewart

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know DB M.J. Stewart, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2022.
Full name: Marvin Stewart Jr.
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 200
Hometown: Arlington, VA
School: North Carolina
- A second-round draft pick for Tampa Bay in 2018, Stewart played two seasons (2018-19) with the Buccaneers and two seasons (2020-21) with the Cleveland Browns. He has recorded 119 tackles (96 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three quarterback hits, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble through 50 career games.
- In 2020, Cleveland had a number of players out due to COVID-19 in the Wild Card game at Pittsburgh. Stewart stepped in as a starter and led the team with 10 solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.
- Stewart and his father, Marvin Senior, founded MSMJ Youth Foundation in 2017 to help positively impact the health and well-being of underprivileged youth through sports-based development.
- Stewart is a co-founder of Rise Transportation, which donates a portion of its profits to Rise UP Cooperative to support teens and at-risk youth.
- Stewart played four seasons (2014-17) at the University of North Carolina, earning honorable mention All-ACC in his final two seasons and Second-Team All-ACC as a sophomore.
- He became Carolina's all-time career leader in pass breakups during his final season as a Tar Heel.
- Stewart started all 12 games as a senior (2017) and tallied 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and 12 passes defensed, also returning 15 punts for 170 yards (11.3 avg.).
- At Yorktown High School, Stewart played running back, wide receiver, safety and cornerback, earning his conference's Offensive Player of the Year as a junior. He also returned three punts for touchdowns.
- In his free time, he enjoys yoga.
- Last season, Stewart tied his career high with 28 tackles (10 solo), also notching four passes defensed, two tackles for loss and his first career forced fumble through 13 games with three starts.
