Meet Texans DB Steven Nelson

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know DB Steven Nelson, signed as a free agent by the Texans on April 14, 2022.
Full name: Steven Nelson
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 194
Hometown: Warner Robins, GA
School: Oregon State
- Selected by Kansas City in the third round (98th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Nelson played four seasons with the Chiefs (2015-18), two with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-20) and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.
- As a starter during the last six of his seven NFL seasons, Nelson has recorded 333 tackles (279 solo) 10 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, 59 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in 98 career games with 83 starts.
- Last season, Nelson totaled 50 tackles (34 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed in 16 starts.
- Nelson played two seasons (2013-14) at Oregon State University following a two-year junior college stint (2011-12) at College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California. He earned Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team honors following his senior campaign (2014) in which he posted 60 tackles (37 solo), two interceptions, two tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.
- Nelson was a track star, participating in the 4x100 relay team. His high school team finished first in the country. Nelson also ran on the 4x100 relay team during his time in junior college.
- His current hobbies includes golf.
- At Northside High School, Nelson was an All-Middle Georgia selection as a returner after returning seven punts for touchdowns as a senior. He also earned All-Middle Georgia honor that season as a defensive back after recording 30 tackles and seven interceptions.
- Steven is the second of three generations of Steven Nelsons, the son of Steven Nelson, Sr. and the father of son, Steven Nelson III.
