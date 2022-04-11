Meet Texans DL Kingsley Keke

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know DL Kingsley Keke, claimed off waivers by the Texans on Feb. 14, 2022.
Full name: Kingsley Keke
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height/Weight: 6-3, 288
Hometown: Richmond, Texas
School: Texas A&M
- Kingsley, selected by Green Bay in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, spent three seasons (2019-21) with the Packers. He appeared in 41 games (17 starts) and recorded 54 tackles (25 solo), four tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and five passes defensed.
- In 2020, Kinglsey recorded two multi-sack games, against New Orleans and Philadelphia. His strip sack on QB Drew Brees was the first sack and first forced fumble of his career.
- He forced his second career strip sack on Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger last season.
- Kingley played four seasons (2015-18) at Texas A&M, appearing in all 52 games (35 starts) and recording 150 tackles (57 solo), 21 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
- As a senior, Kingsley led the team with 7.0 sacks and earned the Mr. Versatile Award and the Strength and Conditioning Defensive Aggie Award at the team's annual banquet.
- Kingsley attended George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas, where he earned All-district honors and was a finalist for the Greater Houston Rotary Lombardi Award in football. He also lettered three years in basketball and track and field (shot put and discus).
- Kingsley was a fifth-grade student in Nigeria.
- In 2021, Kingsley appeared in 12 games (eight starts), totaling a career-high 23 tackles (10 solo) in addition to 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.
