Meet Texans FB Andy Janovich

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know FB Andy Janovich signed as a free agent on March 25, 2022.
Full name: Andy Janovich
Position: Fullback
Height/Weight: 6-1, 238
Hometown: Gretna, NE
School: Nebraska
- Selected by Denver in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, Janovich played four seasons with the Broncos (2016-19) before being traded to Cleveland in March 2020.
- He appeared in 27 regular season games with six starts and two postseason contests in his last two years (2020-21) with the Browns. In his 77 career games (25 starts), Janovich recorded 17 carries for 55 yards and four rushing touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 255 yards and one receiving touchdown.
- Janovich, who earned the nickname "Hammerhead" as a rookie, scored a touchdown on his very first NFL carry in Week 1 of the 2016 season against Carolina for a season-long 28-yard run.
- Two weeks later, he earned his first career start in the Broncos' 29-17 win at Cincinnati in 2016.
- As a walk-on, Janovich played four seasons (2012-15) at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. He played in all 13 games and helped block for Ameer Adbullah as he recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season as a junior in 2014.
- At the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, Janovich recorded 30 bench press reps, tied for the most among running backs.
- In Houston, he will reunite with his former college teammate Maliek Collins, who played three seasons (2013-15) at Nebraska.
- In his free time, Janovich enjoys grilling.
- At Gretna (Neb.) High School, Janovich was named first-team All-Nebraska by the Omaha World-Herald as a linebacker as a senior after leading his high school to the Nebraska Class B semifinals. He also rushed for 799 yards and 18 touchdowns (7.6 yards per carry) and led the team with 112 tackles and eight tackles for loss during his senior season.
- As a high school wrestler, Janovich finished his final two seasons with a 99-0 record and won the 2012 Class B 220-pound championship and the 2011 Class B 189-pound title.
