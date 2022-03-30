Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.
Full name: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 253
Hometown: Houston, TX
School: Oklahoma
-Ogbonnia also goes by his nickname, Ogbo. His full name is pronounced "o-BO-ny-uh / o-kor-RON-kwo."
-Okoronkwo attended Alief Taylor High School in Houston and was rated as the No. 15 defensive end in the country by 247Sports.
-Born to immigrant parents from Nigeria, Okoronkwo didn't learn football until his sophomore year of high school. Until then, he was studying to be a pharmacist.
-Drafted by the Rams in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Okoronkwo played four seasons for Los Angeles and earned a Super Bowl ring last year.
In the Divisional Round at Tampa Bay, he recorded one quarterback hit and a pass defensed against Tom Brady.
-Last year with the Rams, he registered career highs in games played (13), tackles (15 total, nine solo), sacks (2.0), quarterback hits (six), tackles for loss (three) and forced fumbles (two).
-Ogbonnia played four seasons (2014-17) at the University of Oklahoma after redshirting in 2013. He recorded 21.0 career sacks to rank second in Oklahoma history by a linebacker and tied for seventh overall and earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017.
-Okoronkwo enjoys photography in his free time and even has an Instagram page (@ramonswurld) for his favorite shots.
2022 Ticket Information
Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.