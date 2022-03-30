Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Mar 29, 2022 at 09:37 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.

Full name: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 253

Hometown: Houston, TX

School: Oklahoma

-Ogbonnia also goes by his nickname, Ogbo. His full name is pronounced "o-BO-ny-uh / o-kor-RON-kwo."

-Okoronkwo attended Alief Taylor High School in Houston and was rated as the No. 15 defensive end in the country by 247Sports.

-Born to immigrant parents from Nigeria, Okoronkwo didn't learn football until his sophomore year of high school. Until then, he was studying to be a pharmacist.

-Drafted by the Rams in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Okoronkwo played four seasons for Los Angeles and earned a Super Bowl ring last year.

In the Divisional Round at Tampa Bay, he recorded one quarterback hit and a pass defensed against Tom Brady.

-Last year with the Rams, he registered career highs in games played (13), tackles (15 total, nine solo), sacks (2.0), quarterback hits (six), tackles for loss (three) and forced fumbles (two).

-Ogbonnia played four seasons (2014-17) at the University of Oklahoma after redshirting in 2013. He recorded 21.0 career sacks to rank second in Oklahoma history by a linebacker and tied for seventh overall and earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017.

-Okoronkwo enjoys photography in his free time and even has an Instagram page (@ramonswurld) for his favorite shots.

2022 Ticket Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.
news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Get to know Houston Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner 

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.
news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022. 
news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker 

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.
news

Top Deep Slant moments from 2021 | Daily Brew

Here are some of the top Deep Slant moments of the Houston Texans 2021 season.
news

Bachelorette Recap: Did Eazy Nwachukwu dodge elimination?

Inside this season's Bachelorette bubble, lives Texans wide receiver EZ Nwachukwu competing for a roster spot. 
news

J.J. Watt gets Texans' first takeaway of 2020

The Houston Texans turnover drought is officially over with a heads-up play by J.J. Watt
news

What 2020 home games at NRG Stadium might look like

On Thursday, Texans president Jamey Rootes outlined what a 2020 regular season game following city, county and NFL guidelines might look like. 
news

Texans, Chiefs come together for Moment of Unity 

Players and coaching staff from both teams linked arms and stood in silence for the pregame gesture. 
Advertising