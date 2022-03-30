Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Mar 30, 2022 at 03:43 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.

Full name: Scott Quessenberry

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6-3, 310

Hometown: La Costa, CA

School: UCLA

  • Scott Quessenberry has two older brothers who both played for the Texans. Paul Quessenberry is currently a fullback on the Texans roster. OL David Quessenberry, the oldest of the three, was drafted by Houston with a sixth-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft. David was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in June 2014 and returned to the field for Houston in December 2017.
  • Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Scott Quessenberry played all four seasons of his NFL career with the team, appearing in 63 games with 10 starts in the regular season.
  • He blocked for the final two seasons of QB Philip Rivers' career (2018-19) and the first two of Justin Herbert's (2019-20).
  • In 2019, Quessenberry started the final nine games of season when Mike Pouncey and Forrest Lamp suffered season-ending injuries.
  • Quessenberry played four seasons (2013-14; 2016-17) at UCLA, finishing his career with 44 starts. As a freshman in 2013, he saw six total starts: one at center and five at left guard.
  • As a true junior in 2015, Quessenberry succumbed to a severe injury which forced him into a medical redshirt year. He finished his final two seasons by starting all 25 games at center, earning First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2016 and then earned another honorable mention accolade as a senior in 2017.
  • At La Costa Canyon High School, he started all 33 football games and also lettered in basketball and track and field.

2022 Ticket Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Get to know Houston Texans Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
news

Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.
news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Get to know Houston Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner 

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.
news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022. 
news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker 

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.
news

Top Deep Slant moments from 2021 | Daily Brew

Here are some of the top Deep Slant moments of the Houston Texans 2021 season.
news

Bachelorette Recap: Did Eazy Nwachukwu dodge elimination?

Inside this season's Bachelorette bubble, lives Texans wide receiver EZ Nwachukwu competing for a roster spot. 
news

J.J. Watt gets Texans' first takeaway of 2020

The Houston Texans turnover drought is officially over with a heads-up play by J.J. Watt
news

What 2020 home games at NRG Stadium might look like

On Thursday, Texans president Jamey Rootes outlined what a 2020 regular season game following city, county and NFL guidelines might look like. 
Advertising