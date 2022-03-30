Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.
Full name: Scott Quessenberry
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height/Weight: 6-3, 310
Hometown: La Costa, CA
School: UCLA
- Scott Quessenberry has two older brothers who both played for the Texans. Paul Quessenberry is currently a fullback on the Texans roster. OL David Quessenberry, the oldest of the three, was drafted by Houston with a sixth-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft. David was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in June 2014 and returned to the field for Houston in December 2017.
- Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Scott Quessenberry played all four seasons of his NFL career with the team, appearing in 63 games with 10 starts in the regular season.
- He blocked for the final two seasons of QB Philip Rivers' career (2018-19) and the first two of Justin Herbert's (2019-20).
- In 2019, Quessenberry started the final nine games of season when Mike Pouncey and Forrest Lamp suffered season-ending injuries.
- Quessenberry played four seasons (2013-14; 2016-17) at UCLA, finishing his career with 44 starts. As a freshman in 2013, he saw six total starts: one at center and five at left guard.
- As a true junior in 2015, Quessenberry succumbed to a severe injury which forced him into a medical redshirt year. He finished his final two seasons by starting all 25 games at center, earning First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2016 and then earned another honorable mention accolade as a senior in 2017.
- At La Costa Canyon High School, he started all 33 football games and also lettered in basketball and track and field.
