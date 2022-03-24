Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans. Get to know Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
Full name: Kyle Allen
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3, 210
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
School: Houston
- Allen has appeared in 21 games with 17 starts in four seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2018-19) and the Washington Commanders (2020-21). He has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 4,318 career yards, 24 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and an 84.9 passer rating. He has also rushed for 162 yards on 46 carries for four touchdowns.
- After Cam Newton suffered a foot injury in 2019, Allen was named the Panthers starting quarterback and led the team to four consecutive wins, throwing seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in those victories.
- One of Allen's wins that season came at NRG Stadium when he led Carolina to a 16-10 win over the Texans.
- In back-to-back weeks in 2019, Allen had two 300-yard passing games, 325 yards vs. the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 17) and 307 yards at Green Bay (Nov. 10). He had over 40 passing attempts in six games that season.
- In 2020, Allen was traded to Washington but his season would end abruptly after being carted off with an ankle injury. Against the New York Giants, Allen's injury occurred when Julius Peppers landed a hit on him in the third quarter.
- Allen played his first two college seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to the University of Houston.
- He was the first Aggie freshman quarterback to win his starting debut since Corey Pullig in 1992 and, during his sophomore campaign, became just the eighth quarterback in Texas A&M history to pass for 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in a season.
- As a true freshman in 2014, Allen served as backup quarterback for the first eight games of the season after losing a close fall camp competition to Kenny Hill. He then won the starting job for the final five games of the regular season and closed the year with MVP honors in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against West Virginia.
- After sitting out the 2016 season at Houston due to NCAA transfer rules, Allen made his first career start for the Cougars at Arizona on Sept. 9, 2017 and led Houston to a win.
- Allen attended Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.
