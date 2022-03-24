Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Mar 24, 2022 at 01:14 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans. Get to know Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

Full name: Kyle Allen

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3, 210

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

School: Houston

  • Allen has appeared in 21 games with 17 starts in four seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2018-19) and the Washington Commanders (2020-21). He has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 4,318 career yards, 24 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and an 84.9 passer rating. He has also rushed for 162 yards on 46 carries for four touchdowns.
  • After Cam Newton suffered a foot injury in 2019, Allen was named the Panthers starting quarterback and led the team to four consecutive wins, throwing seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in those victories.
  • One of Allen's wins that season came at NRG Stadium when he led Carolina to a 16-10 win over the Texans.
  • In back-to-back weeks in 2019, Allen had two 300-yard passing games, 325 yards vs. the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 17) and 307 yards at Green Bay (Nov. 10). He had over 40 passing attempts in six games that season.
  • In 2020, Allen was traded to Washington but his season would end abruptly after being carted off with an ankle injury. Against the New York Giants, Allen's injury occurred when Julius Peppers landed a hit on him in the third quarter.
  • Allen played his first two college seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to the University of Houston.
  • He was the first Aggie freshman quarterback to win his starting debut since Corey Pullig in 1992 and, during his sophomore campaign, became just the eighth quarterback in Texas A&M history to pass for 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in a season.
  • As a true freshman in 2014, Allen served as backup quarterback for the first eight games of the season after losing a close fall camp competition to Kenny Hill. He then won the starting job for the final five games of the regular season and closed the year with MVP honors in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against West Virginia.
  • After sitting out the 2016 season at Houston due to NCAA transfer rules, Allen made his first career start for the Cougars at Arizona on Sept. 9, 2017 and led Houston to a win.
  • Allen attended Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

2022 Ticket Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry.
news

Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Get to know Houston Texans Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
news

Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.
news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner 

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.
news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022. 
news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker 

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.
news

Top Deep Slant moments from 2021 | Daily Brew

Here are some of the top Deep Slant moments of the Houston Texans 2021 season.
news

Bachelorette Recap: Did Eazy Nwachukwu dodge elimination?

Inside this season's Bachelorette bubble, lives Texans wide receiver EZ Nwachukwu competing for a roster spot. 
news

J.J. Watt gets Texans' first takeaway of 2020

The Houston Texans turnover drought is officially over with a heads-up play by J.J. Watt
news

What 2020 home games at NRG Stadium might look like

On Thursday, Texans president Jamey Rootes outlined what a 2020 regular season game following city, county and NFL guidelines might look like. 
Advertising