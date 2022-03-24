Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans. Get to know RB Dare Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
Full name: Oluwadre Ogunbowale
Position: Running back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 205
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
School: Wisconsin
- His name is pronounced DARR-ay oh-goon-bo-WALL-ay.
- This will be Ogunbowale's second stint with the Texans. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of college, he spent the offseason with Houston and spent most of the 2017 season on the practice squad.
- Ogunbowale spent the next two seasons with the Buccaneers (2018-19) followed by two seasons in Jacksonville (2020-21). He has appeared in 51 games with four starts, rushing for 299 yards on 86 carries for three touchdowns adding 58 catches for 454 yards and one touchdown. On special teams, Ogunbowale has recorded 19 kickoff returns for 366 yards, averaging 19.3 yards per kick.
- He logged a single-game career high 137 kickoff return yards at the New York Giants on Nov. 18, 2018.
- A walk-on at Wisconsin, Ogunbowale began his career as a defensive back before switched to running back two weeks into the 2014 season.C
- After a redshirt year in 2012, Ogunbowale went on to see action in 49 games, with 10 starts rushing for 1,518 yards and 13 touchdowns on 319 carries for the Badgers. During his senior season in 2016, he earned his fourth letter and played in all 14 games, carrying the ball 91 times for 506 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown.
- He caught 60 passes for 507 yards and two TDs, recorded five 100-yard rushing games ... part of winningest senior class in school history, posting a record of 41-13 (.759), including a 26-7 (.788) mark in Big Ten play and three consecutive bowl wins.
- Ogunbowale's sister, Arike, was a first-round draft pick (fifth overall) in the 2019 WNBA Draft for the Dallas Wings where she has earned First-Team honors and was the league's scoring champion in 2020.
- His parents, Gregory and Yolanda, migrated from Nigeria. Gregory Ogunbowale played soccer and rugby and then later served in the Nigerian military. Yolanda was a pitcher on the DePaul University softball team. Dare is the oldest of three children.
