Meet Texans RB Marlon Mack

Get to know RB Marlon Mack, signed as free agent on April 11, 2022.

Full name: Marlon Mack

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 212

Hometown: Sarasota, FL

School: South Florida

-Selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, Mack rushed for 2,484 yards on 567 carries (4.4 average) and 20 touchdowns through 47 games with 23 starts. He also caught 57 passes for 448 receiving yards (7.9 average) and two receiving touchdowns in his five NFL seasons.

-In 2019, Mack recorded 1,091 rushing yards, the most by a Colts running back in a single season since Dominic Rhodes in 2001 (1,104).

-In Week 1 of the 2019 season, Mack rushed for a career-high 174 yards on 25 carries (7.0 average) and scored on a 63-yard touchdown in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

-In the 2020 season opener, Mack had four carries for 26 yards (6.5 avg.) and three receptions for 30 yards (10.0 avg.) before he suffered a torn Achilles that ended his season.

-Mack played three seasons (2014-16) at the University of South, where he started all 36 games he appeared in and finished as USF's all-time leader in career rushing yards (3,609) and career rushing touchdowns (32).

-He became the first three-time all-conference selection in program history and the first USF player to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons.