Meet the Rookie: DL Roy Lopez

Meet defensive lineman Roy Lopez, drafted with the 11th pick of the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Full name: Roy Lopez
Position: Defensive lineman
Height/Weight: 6-2, 318
School: Arizona
Hometown: Tempe, Arizona
- Lopez is just the third player drafted from the University of Arizona in franchise history, joining defensive lineman Earl Mitchell (2010) and linebacker Brooks Reed (2011).
- Lopez played in four games with New Mexico State in 2019, but eventually used the season as a redshirt year. He then transferred to Arizona in July of 2020 and played his final collegiate season with the Wildcats as a graduate student.
- After transferring to Arizona, Lopez started all five games for the Wildcats and led the team with 4.0 tackles for loss. He was also named to the All-Pac-12 PFF First Team Defense.
- Lopez played four seasons (2016-19) at New Mexico State where he recorded 137 career tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.
- At Mesquite High School in Tempe, Lopez lettered four years in wrestling as a heavy weight and won two state championships with a career record of 113-3.
- In 2015, he was also a first team All-State selection and the 2015 Defensive Lineman of the Year by Arizona Varsity Rivals.
- His dad, Roy, was twice named the Arizona High School Coach of the Year at Tempe Marcos de Niza High School and was hired as head coach for Mesa Desert Ridge High School in January 2021.
- His parents used to be the first fans at his games, often arriving when gates opened.
- At his Pro Day, Lopez recorded 36 bench press reps, tied for the most in the Pac-12.
