Meet the Rookie: DL Roy Lopez

May 05, 2021 at 05:20 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our new series highlighting the Houston Texans 2021 rookie class.

Meet defensive lineman Roy Lopez, drafted with the 11th pick of the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Full name: Roy Lopez

Position: Defensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-2, 318

School: Arizona

Hometown: Tempe, Arizona

  • Lopez is just the third player drafted from the University of Arizona in franchise history, joining defensive lineman Earl Mitchell (2010) and linebacker Brooks Reed (2011).
  • Lopez played in four games with New Mexico State in 2019, but eventually used the season as a redshirt year. He then transferred to Arizona in July of 2020 and played his final collegiate season with the Wildcats as a graduate student.
  • After transferring to Arizona, Lopez started all five games for the Wildcats and led the team with 4.0 tackles for loss. He was also named to the All-Pac-12 PFF First Team Defense.
  • Lopez played four seasons (2016-19) at New Mexico State where he recorded 137 career tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.
  • At Mesquite High School in Tempe, Lopez lettered four years in wrestling as a heavy weight and won two state championships with a career record of 113-3.
  • In 2015, he was also a first team All-State selection and the 2015 Defensive Lineman of the Year by Arizona Varsity Rivals.
  • His dad, Roy, was twice named the Arizona High School Coach of the Year at Tempe Marcos de Niza High School and was hired as head coach for Mesa Desert Ridge High School in January 2021.
  • His parents used to be the first fans at his games, often arriving when gates opened.
  • At his Pro Day, Lopez recorded 36 bench press reps, tied for the most in the Pac-12.

Join the Houston Texans family by signing up for the FREE Priority Waitlisthere.

Related Content

news

Meet WR Chad Beebe

Get to know WR Chad Beebe, signed as a free agent on June 8, 2022.
news

Meet OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Get to know OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, signed as a free agent on June 6, 2022.
news

Meet DB Fabian Moreau

Get to know DB Fabian Moreau, signed as a free agent on May 31, 2022.
news

Meet WR Connor Wedington

Get to know WR Connor Wedington, acquired via waivers May 17, 2022.
news

Meet DL Jerry Hughes

Get to know DL Jerry Hughes, signed as a free agent on May 11, 2022.
news

Meet QB Kevin Hogan

Get to know QB Kevin Hogan, signed as a free agent on May 4, 2022
news

Meet DL Mario Addison

Get to know DL Mario Addison, signed as a free agent on May 10, 2022.
news

Meet DL Rasheem Green

Get to know DL Rasheem Green, signed as a free agent on May 2, 2022.
news

The Houston Texans select Austin Deculus in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 205th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select OL Austin Deculus from LSU.
news

The Houston Texans select Teagan Quitoriano in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select TE Teagan Quitoriano from Oregon State.
news

The Houston Texans select Thomas Booker in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DL Thomas Booker from Stanford.
news

The Houston Texans select Dameon Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 107th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select RB Dameon Pierce from Florida.
Advertising