Meet the Rookie: TE Brevin Jordan

Check out our new series highlighting the Houston Texans 2021 rookie class.
Meet tight end Brevin Jordan, drafted with the third pick of the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Full name: Brevin Jordan
Position: Tight end
Height/Weight: 6-3, 245
School: Miami
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Jordan racked up the awards during his three-year career at Miami: 2020 Mackey Award semifinalist, 2020Second Team All-ACC, 2019 First Team All-ACC, 2019 Mackey Award finalist, 2018 Second Team All-ACC.
- As a sophomore, Jordan was named one of three finalists for the Mackey Award, given to the nation's top collegiate tight end.
- Jordan came in as a true freshman for the Hurricanes and became a three-year starter. He recorded 105 catches for 1,358 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per reception, and scored 13 touchdowns in 30 games.
- Since 2000, Jordan is the 13th tight end drafted from the University of Miami, tied for the most with Notre Dame.
- He loves watching and learning from other NFL tight ends on film. Some of his favorites included Antonio Gates, Shannon Sharpe and Dallas Clark.
- In 2020, Jordan averaged 9.3 yards after the catch per reception and recorded a total of 365 yards which led all FBS tight ends last season.
- He is just 20 years old, but has been playing football since the age of five.
- Jordan's father, Darrell, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the ninth round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He never played in the NFL and passed away just months before Jordan started college.