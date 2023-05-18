Meet the Rookie | WR Xavier Hutchinson

-A three-time First Team All-Big 12 recipient, Hutchinson played in 37 games and recorded 254 receptions for 2,929 yards and 15 touchdowns at Iowa State. He holds the Iowa State single-season record for receptions (107).

-In 2022, Hutchinson started 12 games at wide receiver and caught 107 passes for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns. He was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

-His NFL journey began on the JuCo route, spending the 2019 season at Blinn Junior College in Brenham where he got his first taste of Texas and Blue Bell ice cream.

-Rated as the No. 74 junior college player nationally and No. 9 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports, Hutchinson then chose Iowa State over Oklahoma, Nebraska and Syracuse among other schools.