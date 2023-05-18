Meet the Rookie | WR Xavier Hutchinson

May 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our new series highlighting the Houston Texans 2023 draft class.

Meet Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, drafted in the sixth round (205th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Name: Xavier Hutchinson
Position: Wide receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3/205
School: Iowa State
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

-A three-time First Team All-Big 12 recipient, Hutchinson played in 37 games and recorded 254 receptions for 2,929 yards and 15 touchdowns at Iowa State. He holds the Iowa State single-season record for receptions (107).

-In 2022, Hutchinson started 12 games at wide receiver and caught 107 passes for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns. He was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

-His NFL journey began on the JuCo route, spending the 2019 season at Blinn Junior College in Brenham where he got his first taste of Texas and Blue Bell ice cream.

-Rated as the No. 74 junior college player nationally and No. 9 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports, Hutchinson then chose Iowa State over Oklahoma, Nebraska and Syracuse among other schools.

-At Iowa State, he caught passes from QB Brock Purdy and was also teammates with current Jets RB Breece Hall.

-In high school, he caught 74 passes for 1,004 receiving yards and scored 11 touchdowns as a senior on the Class 7A state championship runner-up team in high school while also lettering in basketball.

-He is the first player drafted by the Texans out of Iowa State.

-Hutchinson will wear No. 19 for the Texans.

