Meet WR DaeSean Hamilton

Apr 07, 2022 at 03:36 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know WR DaeSean Hamilton signed as a free agent on March 28, 2022.

Full name: DaeSean Hamilton

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-1, 206

Hometown: Fredericksburg, VA

School: Penn State

  • Hamilton was born in Okinawa, Japan. His parents, Johnie and Madgeline Hamilton, were members of the United States Marine Corps.
  • His family moved to Virginia when Hamilton was in fourth grade and he played football on military bases.
  • Hamilton, the youngest of three children, helped his parents care for his older brother Darius, who has nonverbal autism.
  • Selected by Denver in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Hamilton spent four seasons (2018-21) with the Broncos. He appeared in 46 games (nine starts) and caught 81 passes for 833 yards (10.3 average) and five receiving touchdowns.
  • Last year, Hamilton was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list in May 2021 and spent the season rehabbing a torn ACL.
  • In 2020, Hamilton recorded a career-high 82 yards receiving against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 1, 2020. He also scored a career-long 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 31-30 win.
  • He played four seasons (2014-17) at Penn State University, where he appeared in 53 games and totaled 214 receptions for 2,842 yards (13.3 avg.) and 18 touchdowns.
  • Hamilton ended his college career as Penn State's all-time leader in receptions (214) and caught at least one pass in 34-straight games and ranked No. 2 on Penn State's all-time receiving yardage list.
  • He attended Mountain View High School in Stafford, Va., where he was a four-year letterman at wide receiver.

