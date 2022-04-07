Meet WR DaeSean Hamilton

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know WR DaeSean Hamilton signed as a free agent on March 28, 2022.
Full name: DaeSean Hamilton
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-1, 206
Hometown: Fredericksburg, VA
School: Penn State
- Hamilton was born in Okinawa, Japan. His parents, Johnie and Madgeline Hamilton, were members of the United States Marine Corps.
- His family moved to Virginia when Hamilton was in fourth grade and he played football on military bases.
- Hamilton, the youngest of three children, helped his parents care for his older brother Darius, who has nonverbal autism.
- Selected by Denver in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Hamilton spent four seasons (2018-21) with the Broncos. He appeared in 46 games (nine starts) and caught 81 passes for 833 yards (10.3 average) and five receiving touchdowns.
- Last year, Hamilton was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list in May 2021 and spent the season rehabbing a torn ACL.
- In 2020, Hamilton recorded a career-high 82 yards receiving against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 1, 2020. He also scored a career-long 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 31-30 win.
- He played four seasons (2014-17) at Penn State University, where he appeared in 53 games and totaled 214 receptions for 2,842 yards (13.3 avg.) and 18 touchdowns.
- Hamilton ended his college career as Penn State's all-time leader in receptions (214) and caught at least one pass in 34-straight games and ranked No. 2 on Penn State's all-time receiving yardage list.
- He attended Mountain View High School in Stafford, Va., where he was a four-year letterman at wide receiver.
