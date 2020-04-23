Mock Draft Survey 6.0: A major shift in predictions

MOCK DRAFT SURVEY 1.0 | MOCK DRAFT SURVEY 2.0 | MOCK DRAFT SURVEY 3.0 | MOCK DRAFT SURVEY 4.0.40 | MOCK DRAFT SURVEY 4.0.57 | MOCK DRAFT SURVEY 5.0.57 | MOCK DRAFT SURVEY 5.0.40
The Texans will be on the clock Friday night.
If the mock drafters are correct, they'll take a defensive lineman.
Houston owns the 40th overall pick, which is a second round selection. The first round of the NFL Draft starts Thursday, while the second and third rounds take place the next night. Last August, Houston dealt it's first round pick this year and next to Miami in exchange for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills. The Texans also traded the 57th overall pick to the Rams as part of the Brandin Cooks deal.
Therefore, after a few weeks of having two second-rounders, the Texans have just one, which they got from Arizona as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade.
This mock draft survey, the sixth version, had just one player mocked to the Texans more than once: defensive lineman Marlon Davidson of Auburn.
Six mocks had Houston going with help up front defensively, while three believed the Texans would go with a corner at 40th overall. A running back and a receiver also were mocked to the Texans.
The last mock draft survey had the majority of choices being a wide receiver for the Texans.
|PUBLICATION (WRITER)
|PLAYER
|LAST UPDATED
|SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (KEVIN HANSON)
|DL MARLON DAVIDSON, AUBURN
|4/17/2020
|CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)
|DL MARLON DAVIDSON, AUBURN
|4/15/2020
|ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR)
|DE A.J. EPENESA, IOWA
|4/14/2020
|HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JOHN MCCLAIN)
|DL JUSTIN MADUBUIKE, TEXAS A&M
|4/13/2020
|THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)
|DL ROSS BLACKLOCK, TCU
|4/13/2020
|CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)
|DL NEVILLE GALLIMORE, OKLAHOMA
|4/13/2020
|HOUSTON CHRONICLE (AARON WILSON)
|CB KRISTIAN FULTON, LSU
|4/13/2020
|USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING)
|CB DAMON ARENETTE, OHIO STATE
|4/11/2020
|CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)
|CB JEFF GLADNEY, TCU
|4/10/2020
|CBS SPORTS (R.J. WHITE)
|RB D'ANDRE SWIFT, GEORGIA
|4/16/2020
|THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY)
|WR TEE HIGGINS, CLEMSON
|4/13/2020