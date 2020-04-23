Mock Draft Survey 6.0: A major shift in predictions

Apr 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans will be on the clock Friday night.

If the mock drafters are correct, they'll take a defensive lineman.

Houston owns the 40th overall pick, which is a second round selection. The first round of the NFL Draft starts Thursday, while the second and third rounds take place the next night. Last August, Houston dealt it's first round pick this year and next to Miami in exchange for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills. The Texans also traded the 57th overall pick to the Rams as part of the Brandin Cooks deal.

Therefore, after a few weeks of having two second-rounders, the Texans have just one, which they got from Arizona as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

This mock draft survey, the sixth version, had just one player mocked to the Texans more than once: defensive lineman Marlon Davidson of Auburn.

Six mocks had Houston going with help up front defensively, while three believed the Texans would go with a corner at 40th overall. A running back and a receiver also were mocked to the Texans.

The last mock draft survey had the majority of choices being a wide receiver for the Texans.

PUBLICATION (WRITER)PLAYERLAST UPDATED
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (KEVIN HANSON)DL MARLON DAVIDSON, AUBURN4/17/2020
CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)DL MARLON DAVIDSON, AUBURN4/15/2020
ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR)DE A.J. EPENESA, IOWA4/14/2020
HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JOHN MCCLAIN)DL JUSTIN MADUBUIKE, TEXAS A&M4/13/2020
THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)DL ROSS BLACKLOCK, TCU4/13/2020
CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)DL NEVILLE GALLIMORE, OKLAHOMA4/13/2020
HOUSTON CHRONICLE (AARON WILSON)CB KRISTIAN FULTON, LSU4/13/2020
USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING)CB DAMON ARENETTE, OHIO STATE4/11/2020
CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)CB JEFF GLADNEY, TCU4/10/2020
CBS SPORTS (R.J. WHITE)RB D'ANDRE SWIFT, GEORGIA4/16/2020
THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY)WR TEE HIGGINS, CLEMSON4/13/2020

