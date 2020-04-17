Notes and quotes from RB David Johnson's press conference

Apr 17, 2020 at 03:58 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

On Friday, David Johnson addressed the media for the first time since being traded from the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson is currently living in Arizona and answered questions via Zoom.

Here are some notes and quotes from his press conference:

-Johnson found out about the trade while on vacation and was “very excited” to hear the news.

-Johnson talked with head coach Bill O'Brien and Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett. He also discussed how he might be used in the Texans offense.

-Johnson caught 36 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns last year. He shared why he has been effective at catching passes out of the backfield.

"Going to college I was actually going to play receiver, so that whole summer going into college I was doing all the receiving routes, doing all receiving drills, and I did receiver for a while my freshman year at UNI."

-He also was really good at dodgeball in junior high, earning the nickname "glue hands" while playing for a dodgeball league in Clinton, Iowa.

-Johnson passed his physical but is still living in Arizona because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He discussed what his biggest challenge would be this offseason.

"I think the change is really just going to be how fast I can pick up the offense, the playbook, hopefully getting to meet the organization – everyone in the organization, teammates, front office, coaches, and just trying to get a relationship with them. With the fast turnaround, I'm guessing that's going to happen once the season, OTAs or whatever happens, whenever that starts. I think that's going to be the biggest key is just being able to figure out the offense quickly and be ready whenever it does start."

-Johnson, who was active in the community in Arizona, said he and his wife are eager to help out the Houston community once they move to Texas.

"With what's going on now, it's hit the world, and I want to be able to help out Houston and that community. I've heard nothing but good things about Houston and that community, the team, the fans. So, I'm excited to get down there hopefully pretty soon, and me and my wife can start helping out the community as fast as possible."

-Johnson said the biggest lessons he's learned from his former teammate and 17-year pro Larry Fitzgerald are work ethic and how to take care of his body.

-Johnson shared his thoughts on reaction to being a part of the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

"I've learned a long time ago how to just ignore that and keep grinding, and keep making sure that I'm as prepared as I can be for Houston. I'm excited that Bill O'Brien came out and got me, and I'll be ready for them once I get there."

-Johnson exchanged texts with Deshaun Watson, who said he was excited to have the running back on the team. The feeling was mutual for Johnson who had been watching Watson since his days at Clemson. Johnson also attended the Fiesta Bowl game in Arizona where he had a front-row view of Watson's playmaking skills.

"So, I think it will be tremendous what we can do together as far as for the offense and continue, like I said, that success and hopefully getting over that hump of through the playoffs and getting to the Super Bowl."

Related Content

news

Three takeaways from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Here are three takeaways from Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference after Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Cowboys

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Cowboys Week 14 matchup.

news

Epic Afternoon, Wrong Ending | Booth Bites

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer breaks down Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 27-23 to Cowboys in thriller

The Houston Texans forced three turnovers and used two quarterbacks in a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Jeff Driskel throws TD pass against Cowboys

The Houston Texans made a quarterback change to Davis Mills this week, but Jeff Driskel also played a major role in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 18th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Week in Review | Houston vs. Dallas, players getting shoutouts, Alief roots

Deepi Sidhu looks back on the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys rivalry, plus recaps a week of player accomplishments both on and off the field.

news

Dallas Cowboys | Know your foe

Houston Texans sideline analyst John Harris breaks down the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

news

Texans vs. Cowboys by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris has the numbers behind the Houston Texans Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Davis Mills gains fresh perspective off bench for Cowboys | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills will return to his starting role with a fresh perspective when he takes the field against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

The latest on DL Jonathan Greenard's return | Daily Brew

Houston Texans DL Jonathan Greenard thought his season was over, but he could be back in the starting lineup soon.

news

Christian Kirksey gets surprise from Uvalde HS team | Daily Brew

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey receives a surprise from the Uvalde High School football team following his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.

Advertising