Notes and quotes from RB David Johnson's press conference

On Friday, David Johnson addressed the media for the first time since being traded from the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson is currently living in Arizona and answered questions via Zoom.

Here are some notes and quotes from his press conference:

-Johnson found out about the trade while on vacation and was “very excited” to hear the news.

-Johnson talked with head coach Bill O'Brien and Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett. He also discussed how he might be used in the Texans offense.

-Johnson caught 36 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns last year. He shared why he has been effective at catching passes out of the backfield.

"Going to college I was actually going to play receiver, so that whole summer going into college I was doing all the receiving routes, doing all receiving drills, and I did receiver for a while my freshman year at UNI."

-He also was really good at dodgeball in junior high, earning the nickname "glue hands" while playing for a dodgeball league in Clinton, Iowa.

-Johnson passed his physical but is still living in Arizona because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He discussed what his biggest challenge would be this offseason.

"I think the change is really just going to be how fast I can pick up the offense, the playbook, hopefully getting to meet the organization – everyone in the organization, teammates, front office, coaches, and just trying to get a relationship with them. With the fast turnaround, I'm guessing that's going to happen once the season, OTAs or whatever happens, whenever that starts. I think that's going to be the biggest key is just being able to figure out the offense quickly and be ready whenever it does start."

-Johnson, who was active in the community in Arizona, said he and his wife are eager to help out the Houston community once they move to Texas.

"With what's going on now, it's hit the world, and I want to be able to help out Houston and that community. I've heard nothing but good things about Houston and that community, the team, the fans. So, I'm excited to get down there hopefully pretty soon, and me and my wife can start helping out the community as fast as possible."

-Johnson said the biggest lessons he's learned from his former teammate and 17-year pro Larry Fitzgerald are work ethic and how to take care of his body.

-Johnson shared his thoughts on reaction to being a part of the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

"I've learned a long time ago how to just ignore that and keep grinding, and keep making sure that I'm as prepared as I can be for Houston. I'm excited that Bill O'Brien came out and got me, and I'll be ready for them once I get there."

-Johnson exchanged texts with Deshaun Watson, who said he was excited to have the running back on the team. The feeling was mutual for Johnson who had been watching Watson since his days at Clemson. Johnson also attended the Fiesta Bowl game in Arizona where he had a front-row view of Watson's playmaking skills.