Progress made... for a work in progress

The 2022 Texans are still a work in progress. But a lot of progress was made over the last three months.
Minicamp wrapped up this week, and the team is off until training camp starts July 29 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
According to Head Coach Lovie Smith, the final two days of on-field work last week were all about "situational football, and that's where games really are kind of won and lost." Smith wanted his team to finish the program that began in mid-April, the same successful way he wants to finish games this fall.
"Just being able to finish, these are some of the things we're looking for," Smith said. "And then for the guys that have been here - daily improvement. That's what we've gotten."
For Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton, installing a new offense took a lot of hard work by the players. He appreciated the collective effort and execution.
"I think our guys have really invested a lot of time and learning or terminology," Hamilton said. "Really just getting a sense of what we want to do, moving forward and getting into the season. We're still a work in progress. We feel like our identity will be established in the preseason once we get pads on and training camp and have a chance to really go out and harden our knuckles and get ready for a tough football season."
Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross, in his second year with the Texans, explained his philosophy on the work done since mid-April.
"All throughout spring, you're trying to put in a much as possible," Ross said. "Try new things. Get everybody and the fundamentals working. You're trying to gain as much familiarity within the system and with new additions to the roster, from players who had been here a year before."
Even though there isn't practice until late July, the players and coaches will be in and out of the building periodically from now until then. The first preseason game is against the Saints at NRG Stadium on August 13.