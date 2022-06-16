Progress made... for a work in progress

For Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton, installing a new offense took a lot of hard work by the players. He appreciated the collective effort and execution.

"I think our guys have really invested a lot of time and learning or terminology," Hamilton said. "Really just getting a sense of what we want to do, moving forward and getting into the season. We're still a work in progress. We feel like our identity will be established in the preseason once we get pads on and training camp and have a chance to really go out and harden our knuckles and get ready for a tough football season."

Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross, in his second year with the Texans, explained his philosophy on the work done since mid-April.

"All throughout spring, you're trying to put in a much as possible," Ross said. "Try new things. Get everybody and the fundamentals working. You're trying to gain as much familiarity within the system and with new additions to the roster, from players who had been here a year before."