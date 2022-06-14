12 questions with TE Brevin Jordan | Drew's Dozen

5) DD: How long did it take you to come up with the name 'Diva'?

JORDAN: Oh, I think it took us about a week when we realized she's a little brat.

6) DD: If you could choose to be an animal, what animal would you choose to be?

JORDAN: An eagle or a falcon. Something that can fly. Nothing in the ocean. Nothing. I don't really like the ocean. The ocean scares me a little bit. Even though I went to college at Miami, the ocean scares me.

7) DD: Do you think you'd ever want to be a pilot?

JORDAN: No, probably not. Believe it or not, I'm actually kind of scared of heights. Like, I live in a sky rise right now, but when I go on my balcony, I look down and get a little nauseous.