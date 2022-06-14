12 questions with TE Brevin Jordan | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: You're from Las Vegas. Las Vegas heat or Houston heat?
JORDAN: Vegas heat. Houston is like Vegas heat with Miami humidity. It's a little different. I'm still getting used to it. I don't know how y'all get used to it out here. Y'all Houstonians are different.
2) DD: I'm not used to it. And I'm from here. Let's say you're on an island. You're all by yourself. But you have enough food and water and you don't have to worry starving or being thirsty. What two things are you bringing?
JORDAN: I'll probably bring a book. 'The Daily Stoic'. Just to keep my mind in a positive place, make sure I don't go crazy. I'll probably bring my wiener dog Diva from back home. She's a beautiful dog. She keeps great company. She's like a human in a dog's body, so I'll probably bring her too.
3) DD: What type of wiener dog is Diva?
JORDAN: She's a miniature dachshund. She's a small little wiener dog. She's lovely. Brown. She's a brat, though. She doesn't go outside when it's raining. That's how much of a brat she is. That's why we call her Diva.
4) DD: So she likes to pee and poop inside when it rains or snows?
JORDAN: Yeah, she's a pure diva.
5) DD: How long did it take you to come up with the name 'Diva'?
JORDAN: Oh, I think it took us about a week when we realized she's a little brat.
6) DD: If you could choose to be an animal, what animal would you choose to be?
JORDAN: An eagle or a falcon. Something that can fly. Nothing in the ocean. Nothing. I don't really like the ocean. The ocean scares me a little bit. Even though I went to college at Miami, the ocean scares me.
7) DD: Do you think you'd ever want to be a pilot?
JORDAN: No, probably not. Believe it or not, I'm actually kind of scared of heights. Like, I live in a sky rise right now, but when I go on my balcony, I look down and get a little nauseous.
8) DD: Back to 'The Daily Stoic'. How many times have you read this book?
JORDAN: It's just one of those books that I start my day with. It's one of those things that just keeps me going, keeps me in a positive mindset.
9) DD: What three traits make up a good friend?
JORDAN: Loyalty, commitment and honesty.
10) DD: Would you rather be the mightiest squirrel in the world or the weakest fire-breathing dragon in the world?
JORDAN: Mightiest squirrel. It's not about the size of the squirrel, it's about the heart.
11) DD: What's the latest song you've sung out loud?
JORDAN: 'Rock with You' by Michael Jackson.
12) DD: Let's hear it...
JORDAN: It's bad news for the rest of the country if I start singing.