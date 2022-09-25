Rapid Reactions: Scoreless again in the final quarter, Texans fall 23-20 to Bears

"I'm definitely not satisfied, I want to win," Pitre said. "Definitely not satisfied, looking to improve next week."

Davis Mills was 20-of-32 for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, his first two of the season. Rookie RB Dameon Pierce had a career-high 20 carries for 80 yards and his first NFL touchdown. WR Chris Moore led the receivers with three catches for 63 yards receiving, most of which came on a 52-yard reception on Houston's first touchdown drive.

"I don't think at this point we're a team where we can come back from a lot of mistakes if we make them," Mills said. "We just got to execute at a high level from the start. Start fast and finish."

The Bears took 10-0 lead with backup RB Khalil Herbert scoring on an 11-yard rushing touchdown, his first of two scores on the day.

The Texans offense went on a 14-0 scoring run. Davis Mills threw a four-yard touchdown pass to TE Jordan Akins, in his first game back as a Texan. Houston trailed 10-7 with 3:40 left in the first quarter.

Pierce scored his first NFL touchdown on a four-play, 41-yard scoring drive in the second quarter. The rookie running back got four straight carries on the series, including the one-yard touchdown run. Texans took 14-10 lead.

The Bears wouldn't score again until a 50-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. Houston held onto a 14-13 lead.

The Texans settled for two field goals in the third quarter with Ka'imi Fairbairn nailing kicks from 39 and 23 yards. Herbert scored a second touchdown on a one-yard run. The Texans and Bears were tied 20-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

Houston's offense stalled on three drives in the fourth quarter, converting just one first down. The Texans' final possession ended when LB Roquan Smith intercepted Davis Mills' pass, intended for RB Rex Burkhead, on third-and-1. Chicago's kicker Cairos Santos kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bears a 23-20 victory.

"That last drive that we were all confident that we were going to move the ball down the field and go down either kick a field goal to win it or score a touchdown," Mills said. "That defender made a good play at the line of scrimmage to tip it and they got the turnover. So it's a tough one today."