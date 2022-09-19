Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 16-9 to Denver Broncos in another fourth quarter comeback

In their first road game of the regular season, the Houston Texans fell 16-9 to the Denver Broncos. The Texans held onto a 9-6 lead, but Russell Wilson and Denver's offense pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to victory.

"We had a lead in the second half," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "Got to be able to finish it as much as anything and everybody is involved in that. Yeah the offense is, but the defense is too. The defensive guys can talk about some of the runs late, we didn't tackle as well as we needed to at the end. Got to be able to take the ball away more than that."

Davis Mills completed 19-of-38 for 177 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. In his second start, RB Dameon Pierce rushed for a career-high 69 yards on 15 carries. Nico Collins recorded a team-high 58 yards receiving on four catches. The Texans offense was just 2-of-13 on third-down conversions and 1-of-3 in the redzone.

"We need more from Davis but it starts up front first," Smith said. "Davis having more time, run game being a little more productive, opening up some of the passing lanes. It's all of the above."