Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 17-10 to Titans after big day by Derrick Henry 

The Houston Texans fell 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans at home, but the final score did not reflect Houston's struggles, both offensively and defensively.

"On both sides of the football, I'm talking about, up front, it's going to be a tough day," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "It was bad football today we played, and you end up with a game like that. You look at the score and you say, 'Hey, you had a chance to win.' Never really were in it."

Offensively, the Texans put up just 161 net yards (118 passing, 43 rushing) and converted just 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) third downs. Davis Mills completed 17-of-29 for 152 yards, one touchdown and one interception and a 69.9 passer rating. Dameon Pierce rushed for just 35 yards on 15 attempts and caught three passes for 16 yards and one touchdown. Brandin Cooks led the receivers with four catches for 73 yards.

"I felt like we just couldn't really get the run game rolling today, which is obviously what we've talked about all year focusing on," Mills said. "Put us in a lot of third and extra longs that are hard to convert. Just felt like that was the story of the day, couldn't get much rolling."

"They were very disruptive up front," Pierce said. "Threw our timing off with the inside zone runs that we wanted to get to, sometimes on the outside zone they got penetration backside, but kudos to them."