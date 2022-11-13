Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 24-16 to New York Giants

After Barkley's 2-yard touchdown run, Houston turned the ball over twice in scoring territory while trailing 21-10. Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams forced a fumble by Pierce at second-and-goal to give New York possession.

The Giants were unable to convert the takeaway into points after Houston's defense forced a three-and-out. On the following drive. Cooks caught a touchdown pass, but it was called back due to holding. One play later, Mills' pass, intended for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was intercepted at the goal line.

"Not coming away from that drive with with points, it's big," Mills said. "It changed from maybe, I mean, worst-case scenario, getting a field goal there. That allows us to go down that next drive and it'd be a one-possession game. So that's tough. I got to be smarter with the ball there. We're second-and-25. We don't need it all back at once trying to score. I could find the check down on that and get ourselves into third-down situation still in the red zone with a lot of plays at our disposal."

The Texans drove 12 plays and 76 yards and added a 34-yard field goal to get within one score, down 21-13 with 2:22 remaining. A failed onside kick and penalty gave the Giants possession in Houston territory. They added three points with a late field goal.

On the Texans final possession, Mills completed three consecutive passes for first downs, but a sack proved costly. With 11 seconds remaining, Fairbairn kicked a 46-yard field goal for a final score of 24-16.

"I got to go out there and make plays just like everyone else," Mills said. "My job is to go out there and protect the football and win football games. And we haven't done it up to this point, but I mean, we're really close and we're optimistic each week going forward that we're going to go out there and do enough to win games. And I mean, that's what the feeling in the locker room right now is, is everyone's hungry for this next week at home versus Washington to go out there and get a win."