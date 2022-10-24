Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 38-20 to Raiders after lopsided fourth quarter

Oct 23, 2022 at 07:11 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Despite an early lead and strong start by Davis Mills and the offense, the Texans fell 38-20 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams battled in a one-score tennis match with four lead changes until the Raiders scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

"Offensively, we saw signs of what we can be," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "Defensively, just didn't play well enough. Kind of simple as that. It hurt when you lose Maliek Collins. But I thought first half-wise we were in pretty good shape, but second half didn't do what we needed to. They got the run going. Of course, Jacobs is a heck of a back, but, you know, breakdowns, tackles. Just weren't physical enough at the end."

On offense, Houston finished with 404 net yards (296 passing, 108 rushing). Mills completed 28-of-41 for 302 yards, two touchdowns and one interception that was returned for a touchdown. RB Dameon Pierce finished with 117 scrimmage yards (92 rushing, 25 receiving) before being replaced by RB Dare Ogunbowale in the final minutes of the game. TE Jordan Akins recorded a team-high 68 yards receiving on just three catches. The Texans were 5-of-7 on third down through the second quarter, finishing 9-of-15 on third-down conversions.

"Made a big step up converting third downs and I thought that just allowed us to keep drives alive and move the ball," Mills said. "I thought we were efficient. Just got to find a way to finish."

The Texans defense struggled to contain Josh Jacobs, who rushed for three touchdowns and 143 yards on 20 carries. Derek Carr was 21-of-27 for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. WR Davante Adams finished with eight receptions for 95 yards. Collins exited the game early with a chest injury and did not return.

WR Nico Collins had three catches for 33 yards before exiting the game with a groin injury. Starters Tytus Howard and Kenyon Green also suffered injuries late in the game.

"Hopefully it's nothing serious and we'll get some of those guys back," Smith said.

Early in the second quarter, the Texans took a 7-3 lead after Mills threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to WR Chris Moore on third-and-9. Houston converted three other third-down plays on the 13-play, 62-yard scoring drive. K Ka'imi Fairbairn extended the lead on the next possession with a 55-yard field goal, after missing from 39 yards earlier.

The Raiders responded with a 10-play, 82-yard drive, converting a fourth-and-1 with a pass to Jacobs. Two plays later, Carr found WR Mack Hollins on a 26-yard touchdown to tie the game 10-10 with 0:25 seconds left in the first half.

Houston settled for a 35-yard field on the opening drive of the second half before Mills threw his second touchdown of the day, a 25-yard score to WR Phillip Dorsett.

The Raiders would gain momentum and a 31-20 lead after Jacobs scored rushing touchdowns on three consecutive possessions in the second half. Jacobs eclipsed 100 yards rushing after his second score, early in the fourth quarter.

With 3:26 remaining in the game, Houston was deep in Raiders territory when Mills' pass, intended for TE Brevin Jordan, was picked off by S Duron Harmon and returned 73 yards for a touchdown.

"Obviously, tried to force a little bit on the interception, try to make a play so we could keep moving the ball and try to get a chunk on that play," Mills said. "Just got to be smart with the football there. But other than that, I thought we were still moving the ball, just not enough."

With the loss, the Texans fall to 1-4-1 on the season and will return to Houston for a two-game stretch next week against the Tennessee Titans (Oct. 30) and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night (Nov. 3).

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Titans on October 30th at 3:05 PM.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans beat Jaguars 13-6 to get first win of 2022

The Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 in Lovie Smith's first win as head coach.

news

Rapid Reaction | Texans fall 34-24 to Chargers after sluggish start

Still searching for their first win of the season, the Houston Texans lost 34-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

news

Rapid Reactions: Scoreless again in the final quarter, Texans fall 23-20 to Bears

The Houston Texans lost 23-20 to the Chicago Bears in Lovie Smith's return to Soldier Field.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 16-9 to Denver Broncos in another fourth quarter comeback

The Texans held onto a 9-6 lead, but Denver pulled away in the fourth quarter.

news

Texans and Colts wrap up OT in 20-20 tie | Rapid Reactions

In their 2022 regular season opener, the Texans and Colts headed into overtime tied 20-20 but neither team was able to secure the win.

news

Texans close out preseason at 3-0 after win over 49ers | Rapid Reaction

The Houston Texans wrapped up their preseason with a 17-0 shutout against the San Francisco 49ers at home.

news

Texans beat Rams 24-20 in another late comeback win | Rapid Reactions

Each of Houston's three quarterbacks led a touchdown drive, culminating in another dramatic fourth-quarter comeback by backup Jeff Driskel.

news

Texans beat Saints 17-13 with thrilling finish in Lovie Smith's debut | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans kicked off their 2022 preseason with a thrilling 17-13 comeback victory at NRG Stadium on Saturday night.

news

Rapid Reactions: Second-half comeback falls short as Texans lose 28-25 to Titans

The Houston Texans scored on every drive of the second half, but ultimately couldn't pull off the comeback against their AFC South opponent.

news

Rapid Reaction: Despite early lead, Texans fall 23-7 to 49ers

In their final road game of the season, the Houston Texans snapped their two-game win streak in a 23-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans shock Chargers in 41-29 win

Despite missing 10 starters due to COVID-19, the Houston Texans upset the Los Angeles Chargers in 41-29 shootout at home.

Advertising