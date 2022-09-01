"Real Football" - Colts now the focus for Texans

Sep 01, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The proverbial page has been turned.

The Texans trimmed their roster from 85 to 53 on Tuesday, and will continue to add and subtract over the course of the next week.

For General Manager Nick Caserio, the main focus is now on the Colts.

The Week 1 opponent at NRG Stadium bludgeoned the Texans, 31-3, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6. At NRG Stadium on December 5, they blanked Houston, 31-0. Those defeats are fresh on the minds of many in the organization, starting at the top with Caserio.

"Now, we reset and recalibrate," Caserio said. "It's time to get ready to play real football. Really our focus turns to the Colts, and that will be the first challenge in front of us next week. They've got a good football team. It will certainly be a big challenge in front of us. They kicked our ass twice last year, so we've got a lot of work in front of us and hopefully we have a good week of work tomorrow."

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed to preparing for Indianapolis, emphasizing that it was all a ramp up to Week 1 and the regular season slate. He and the Texans want to be a running team in 2022 - just like the Colts.

"They're a running team too," Smith said. "Their best football player may be their running back (Jonathan Taylor). There's a lot of ways to do it, and we're going to look at all of the different ways that you can run the football."

Smith and company practiced this week, and will soon have a short break. But the week ahead is an important one.

"Players are off for three days, and then next week they'll come back in with the right mindset and get ready to play against the Colts," Caserio said. "Try to take advantage of the opportunity in the opener a week from Sunday."

Kickoff against Indianapolis is set for Noon CT on September 11. It will be the third time in franchise history the two franchises have met in Week 1. Houston won the other two, triumphing in 2010 and 2011.

Related Content

news

LB Christian Harris to start season on IR

Rookie LB Christian Harris will have to wait at least four games before making his NFL debut.

news

Seven things we learned from GM Nick Caserio's press conference

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the initial 2022 roster after what he calls a "fairly busy and productive 24 to 48 hours."

news

Following trade, Texans have these 11 Draft Picks in 2023

The Texans currently own 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

5 things we learned from the Texans 2022 preseason

After one month of Training Camp and three preseason games, here are five things we learned about the 2022 Houston Texans.

news

Texans to take time with "hard decisions" on roster cuts

Now that the Texans 2022 preseason schedule is over, Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Friday morning about upcoming roster decisions.

news

Texans offense getting close to Lovie Smith's vision

After seeing his team wrap up Texans Camp and the preseason, Lovie Smith says the identity of the Texans offense is "absolutely" close to what he envisions.

news

First-round pick OL Kenyon Green makes "flash plays" in NFL debut

Kenyon Green made his NFL debut Thursday night and finished with a solid performance in the Houston Texans 17-0 preseason win over the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Rookie DB Jalen Pitre finds himself around the ball... again

One of DB Jalen Pitre's five tackles came for a loss on a fourth down play in the second quarter Thursday night.

news

Texans defensive line veterans to play in preseason finale | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith says a few more defensive line starters will see action in Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Texans take on 49ers at home in Texans Care game on Thursday Night Football

Thursday night's matchup between the Texans and 49ers is the team's annual Texans Care Game Presented by Chevron.

news

OL Kenyon Green expected to make Texans debut Thursday

Kenyon Green is expected to make his NFL debut in the Houston Texans preseason finale Thursday night.

Advertising